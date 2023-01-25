Body Fluid Collection and Diagnostic Market Report 2022: Sector to Expand by 7.87% Annually Through 2033

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Fluid Collection and Diagnostic Market by Sample Type, Product, Application, Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next Generation Sequencing, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The body fluid collection and diagnostic market size is estimated to be USD 30,525.12 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Surge in demand for the analysis of body fluids in a variety of clinical and diagnostic applications and increasing incidence of both communicable and non-communicable diseases worldwide are factors contributing to the market growth.

Rising demand for Direct-to-Consumer testing (DTC) is expected to fuel the market growth during the projected period. It is anticipated that the rising demand for Direct-to-Consumer testing (DTC) will increase demand for body fluid collection and make it simpler for end users to gather samples. A number of players directly sell DTC sample collection kits to consumers and then analyse the samples they collect.

Strategic partnership, launching new products, and expanding into new regions by key market players is predicted to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



By Sample Type



The market is categorized into saliva, blood, cerebrospinal fluid, and urine. In the global market, the blood segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the development of cutting-edge techniques including single-nucleotide polymorphism analysis, short tandem repeat, and others. Body fluid remains found at crime scenes are critical pieces of evidence for forensic investigators. They include valuable DNA data that can be used to identify a victim or suspect.

One of the key areas of forensics is crime scene analysis. To increase diagnostic blood collection, BD and Babson Diagnostics expanded their collaboration in May 2022. Patients might obtain blood samples at home due to the new care setting. The urine sample is predicted to exhibit significant growth in the upcoming years.

The use of medical testing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is increasing in significance. Urine is collected for various purposes, including the metabolic assessment of proteinuria, urinary stone disease, estimating renal function, and more. In an outpatient setting, the testing is conducted. University of Tokyo researchers announced in November 2022 that they are developing new tests that could aid in the early detection of chronic kidney disease. The segment's growth would be further fuelled by ongoing developments in this area.



By Product



The market is divided into instruments, tests/services, and kits & consumables. In 2022, the kits & consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the less restrictions on COVID-19 kits from the government and rising demand for quick and affordable kits. For instance, the Indian Council of Medical Research approved COVID home test kits in May 2021 and published comprehensive instructions on how and for whom to use the kits.

Additionally, it will be beneficial for laboratories that have heavy sample loads every day. The BC-700 Series, an Integrated ESR & CBC Hematology Analyzer for Small-to-Middle Sized Labs, announced by Mindray for release in March 2022. However, the analyzer's price is very high, thus laboratories opt to employ standard haematology analyzers for fluid cell counts.



By Application



The market is segregated into therapeutic decision making, prognostics & screening, and diagnostics & monitoring. In the global market, the segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the fact that it enables clinicians to detect changes to cellular networks and physiological situations. Clinical indicators are regarded to be best derived from body fluid of humans. Body fluid testing has benefits for disease diagnosis and monitoring, including low cost, low invasiveness, and speedy sample collection and processing.

Furthermore, molecular expression level profiles in body fluid can help in detecting alterations in cellular networks and physiological situations in damaged tissues. One of the most effective methods for early diagnosis, monitoring, management, and evaluation of the early response to chronic diseases, and for determining the potential pathophysiology of such abnormalities, is now recognized to be body fluid analysis.

Therapeutic decision-making is expected to expand profitably during the forecast period. Involving the patient in therapeutic decision-making emphasizes the advantages and disadvantages of the course of treatment.



By Technology



The market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next generation sequencing (NGS), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and others. In 2022, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to increasing use of the technology for the identification of diseases. A non-invasive method for diagnosing infectious diseases and genetic abnormalities is body fluid DNA sequencing. For the robust amplification of small DNA fragments in body fluid, Oligo-Primed Polymerase Chain Reaction can be used.

The current Ebola virus disease outbreak was reported by the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ministry of Health in August 2022. As a result, RT-PCR has experienced an increase in demand in laboratories for virus detection. The oropharyngeal secretions are used as the source for the sample.

The next-generation sequencing segment is expected to exhibit the fastest rate of growth in the upcoming years. Every aspect of biological science has been changed by NGS. The cost of sequencing has been greatly decreased. This segment has undergone a number of developments recently, which have driven the growth of the segment.



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN N.V. Inc.

Guardant Health

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Biocept Inc.

Illumina

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

MDxHealth SA

