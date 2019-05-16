Body Fortress Pledges $100 Thousand To Wounded Warrior Project®

Consumers will see the campaign come to life this spring via Body Fortress Limited Edition Super Advanced Whey Protein tubs featuring WWP-inspired camouflage packaging. The product, along with custom-made Protein PAKS – debuting this summer – will be available everywhere Body Fortress is sold, including Walmart stores nationwide, with $1 of the retail price from each purchase benefitting WWP. To further celebrate these everyday heroes, Body Fortress will debut new creative video content this summer – available online and on social media – featuring warrior Sean Karpf, Sgt. (Ret.) U.S. Army, from Jacksonville, Florida.

"We are proud to give our support to service members and their families," said Don Kerrigan, President, North America at The Nature's Bounty Co. "The Body Fortress brand, and its customers, represent strength, so teaming up with Wounded Warrior Project was an easy choice and a great opportunity to honor these courageous veterans and their loved ones."

"We rely on our partners to help us provide veterans the resources they need to build the futures they deserve, all at no cost," said Sergeant Sean Karpf, Wounded Warrior Project. "We are grateful to work with trusted brands like Body Fortress, so that together we can be strong advocates for the military community. And I'm personally thrilled to be part of the campaign."

The programs and services provided by WWP connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, their families and their caregivers. For more information on the Body Fortress campaign and partnership with Wounded Warrior Project, please visit www.bodyfortress.com/.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Organic Doctor®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

