Body Masks Market to increase by USD 215.46 million between 2022 to 2027; The growth of the natural segment is significant during the forecast period.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The body masks market size is expected to grow by USD 215.46 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.04% during the forecast period. The growing wellness industry propelling demand for professional body masks is notably driving the body masks market. However, factors such as homemade solutions at lower cost may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Natural and Synthetic), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Masks Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The natural segment is significant during the forecast period. These body masks are made up of natural ingredients, such as clay, avocado, and aloe vera, and can be used to reduce acne, rosacea, ectopic dermatitis, and chronic inflammatory conditions in all skin types. Skincare products, which are composed of fewer synthetic chemicals are preferred by health-conscious customers. This is because such products do not cause adverse health effects., such as skin allergies, skin irritation, and skin cancer. Such factors are likely to have a positive effect on the sale of natural body masks. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global body mask market during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will be contributing a majority of 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan , and India are the major revenue contributors in this region with these countries accounting for more than half of the body masks market in APAC. This is attributed to factors such as the rising disposable income and household final consumption expenditure per capita among consumers. Concerns related to health and well-being also fuel the demand for body care products, such as hair masks. Thus factors such as an increase in urban growth and high population density, coupled with the rising demand for personal grooming products, is expected to drive the regional body masks market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The body mask market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

ALLMASK, Alma K Ltd., Amorepacific Corp., Aztec Secret Health and Beauty LTD., Casmara Cosmetics SA, Crown Laboratories Inc., Daejong Medical Co Ltd., HATCH Collection LLC, Johnson and Johnson, Kahina Giving Beauty, Karuna Skin LLC, KOREAN COSMETIC STAR, Lotus Herbals Color Cosmetics, Lush Retail Ltd., Nails.INC Ltd., Nannette de Gaspe Beaute Inc., Serenite Professional, Skin Laundry Holdings LLC, Spatz Cosmeceutical Inc., True Botanicals Inc.

View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The Global Hair Masks Market size is projected to increase by USD 95.72 million from 2022 to 2027and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.59%. In 2017 the market size was at USD 467.4 million.

The face masks and peels market size is expected to increase by USD 5.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07%.

Body Masks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 215.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio