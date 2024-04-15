Body Mist Market to Reach $12.6 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Body Mist Market by Fragrance Type (Fruity, Floral, Fresh, Warm, Woody, and Others), Gender (Male, Female, Unisex), Price Point (Premium, Medium, and Economy), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "body mist market" was valued at $7.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $12.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15222

Prime determinants of growth

The burgeoning emphasis on wellness and self-care routines has become an important aspect of contemporary lifestyles, thus driving the demand for products that cater to holistic well-being. Body mists, with their refreshing fragrances and therapeutic benefits, have emerged as a favored choice among consumers seeking moments of relaxation and rejuvenation amid their busy schedules. On the other hand, diversifying the product range presents a significant opportunity for the body mist market to cater to a broader range of consumer preferences and needs. By introducing variations such as hydrating mists, shimmer mists, or SPF-infused mists, brands can address specific concerns or desires of their target audience. For instance, hydrating mists can appeal to consumers seeking added moisture and skin-nourishing benefits, particularly in dry climates or during colder seasons.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $7.6 Billion Market Size In 2032 $12.6 Billion CAGR 5.2 % No. Of Pages In Report 303 Segment Covered Type, Gender, Price Point, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Increase In Consumer Preference For Personalized Fragrances Rise In Awareness Of Personal Hygiene And Wellness Expansion Of Distribution Channels And E-Commerce Opportunities Natural And Organic Ingredients Customization And Personalization Restraints Competition From Alternative Fragrance Products Regulatory Restrictions And Ingredient Concerns

Warm segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By fragrance type, the warm segment held the major share of the market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global body mist market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Warm scents such as vanilla, musk, and spices are known for their soothing properties, which appeal to consumers seeking moments of tranquility and self-care in their daily routines. woody is the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2022. Educating consumers about the benefits of woody fragrances, such as their grounding and calming properties, can increase demand.

Procure Complete Report (305 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d09dc1ef06bda7acf22498ec433baa03

The female segment to retain its dominance by 2032

By gender, the female segment held the major share of the market in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global body mist market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Female consumers, in particular, are seeking body mists that align with their desire for multifunctional products that enhance their overall beauty routine. The unisex segment was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2022. Traditional gender roles and stereotypes are evolving, leading to increased acceptance and demand for unisex products.

Medium segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By price point, the medium segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global body mist market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. As individuals seek to enhance their grooming routines, medium-priced body mists offer an attractive compromise between affordability and quality. The premium segment was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2022. Consumers often associate premium body mists with superior quality ingredients, meticulous formulation, and exquisite packaging.

Hypermarket and supermarkets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global body mist market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With hypermarkets and supermarkets being popular destinations for everyday shopping needs, they provide a wide array of body mist products from various brands under one roof. This convenience factor simplifies the purchasing process for consumers, allowing them to explore different options and make informed choices based on their preferences and budget. The online retail segment was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2022. With the expansion of e-commerce platforms, consumers increasingly value the ease and efficiency of shopping online for everyday products, including body mists.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the body mist market. With a growing awareness of the importance of self-care and grooming routines, consumers in North America are seeking products that not only provide a pleasant scent but also contribute to their overall sense of well-being. LAMEA was the fastest-growing region of the market in 2022. The LAMEA region encompasses diverse climates and cultures, where body mist products can serve various purposes.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15222

Leading Market Players

L'Oreal S.A

Amway Corporation.

Burberry Group PLC

Mary Kay Inc.

Procter & Gamble PLC

PLC LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Vuitton Henkel AG & Company

Helen of Troy Limited

Conair Corporation

Coty, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global body mist market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Related Reports:

Skin Care Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/skin-care-products-market

Professional Hair Care Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/professional-hair-care-market

K-beauty Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/k-beauty-products-market

Beard Grooming Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beard-grooming-market

Men Personal Care Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/men-personal-care-market

Derma Rollers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/derma-rollers-market-A13744

Hair Straightener Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hair-straightener-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research