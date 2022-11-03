Body Scrub Market Size to Grow by USD 3.1 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The body scrub market is fragmented, owing to the large number of vendors that compete on the basis of product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. Many vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses in emerging markets in APAC. It is important for vendors to distinguish their body scrub offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to sustain in the highly competitive market. The market is driven by the rising spending power of customers and the expansion of the middle-income population in new and emerging markets. Product innovations have increased the expectations of customers globally, which will intensify the competition among vendors. The body scrub market size is expected to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market. To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Scrub Market 2022-2026

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Formulation

Cream: The cream segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Most people prefer cream, as it can be applied quickly without the need for brushes. It blends into the skin and requires only a minimal quantity of product.



Gel or liquid



Powder

Geography

North America : North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as growing concerns about skin-related issues. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the body scrub market in North America .

: will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as growing concerns about skin-related issues. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and are the key countries for the body scrub market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Scope

The body scrub market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the demand for body scrubs with anti-aging properties as one of the prime reasons driving the body scrub market growth during the next few years. However, the growing preference for homemade do-it-yourself (DIY) natural skincare products is challenging the global body scrub market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the body scrub market, including Auroville Online Store, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., FARMOGANIC HEALTH AND BEAUTY, Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Herbkart, Innisfree Corp., Lancome, LANGE, LOreal SA, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinyoga, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tjs Beauty Secrets India Pvt. Ltd., and Vedicline.

Body Scrub Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist body scrub market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the body scrub market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the body scrub market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of body scrub market vendors

Related Reports

Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the skincare segment will be significant.

Skincare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the facial skincare products segment will be significant.

Body Scrub Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Auroville Online Store, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., FARMOGANIC HEALTH AND BEAUTY, Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Herbkart, Innisfree Corp., Lancome, LANGE, LOreal SA, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinyoga, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tjs Beauty Secrets India Pvt. Ltd., and Vedicline Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Formulation



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Formulation

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Formulation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Formulation

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Formulation



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Formulation

5.3 Cream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cream - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cream - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Gel or liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Gel or liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Gel or liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Gel or liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Gel or liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Formulation

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Formulation ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Boss Biological Technique Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Boss Biological Technique Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Boss Biological Technique Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Boss Biological Technique Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Clinique Laboratories LLC

Exhibit 100: Clinique Laboratories LLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: Clinique Laboratories LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Clinique Laboratories LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Groupe Clarins

Exhibit 103: Groupe Clarins - Overview



Exhibit 104: Groupe Clarins - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Groupe Clarins - Key offerings

10.6 Herbkart

Exhibit 106: Herbkart - Overview



Exhibit 107: Herbkart - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Herbkart - Key offerings

10.7 Lancome

Exhibit 109: Lancome - Overview



Exhibit 110: Lancome - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Lancome - Key offerings

10.8 LANGE

Exhibit 112: LANGE - Overview



Exhibit 113: LANGE - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: LANGE - Key offerings

10.9 LOreal SA

Exhibit 115: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 116: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 117: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 118: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.10 The Body Shop International Ltd.

Exhibit 120: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 123: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 128: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 131: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio