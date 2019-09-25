Body Vision Closing $20 Million in Series C Funding

RAMAT HA SHARON, Israel, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in lung cancer diagnostics and treatment through real-time software technologies, announced that it has closed $20 million in Series C funding. The proceeds will be used to streamline commercialization and manufacturing activities for Body Vision's LungVisionTM 2.0 Platform, which features AI Tomography, fused imaging, cloud-based machine learning and multi-modality image registration. The LungVision™ 2.0 Platform received FDA clearance in May 2019.

"The LungVisionTM Platform is designed to enable the pulmonologist with easy and instant access to advanced technological capabilities within their regular procedure room," says Dorian Averbuch, founder and CEO of Body Vision Medical. "Seamlessly integrated into the standard procedure flow, the LungVisionTM Platform offers continuous support throughout all phases of a Navigation Bronchoscopy procedure. This platform includes precise tomographic tool-in-lesion confirmation and guided biopsy sampling. Body Vision Medical is uniquely equipped to provide both the physician and hospital with highly desired benefits through continuous delivery of cost-effective medical procedures."

Body Vision Medical will exhibit the LungVision™ 2.0 Platform at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2019, held in New Orleans Oct 18-24. In addition, Body Vision Medical features four presentations of LungVision™ studies:

Krish Bhadra, MD, CHI Memorial Hospital, will present "The novel LungVision Tool™, a 3D navigation instrument of the AI-driven LungVision™ platform, that improves accessibility to pulmonary lesions during bronchoscopy." Session 4140, Tuesday, October 22nd, 10:45AM - 11:45AM; Session name: "Novel diagnostic approaches to peripheral lung nodules;" Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center: 287

Joe Cicenia, MD, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, will present the "Navigation to Peripheral Lung Nodules Using an AI-driven Augmented Image Fusion Platform (LungVision™): A Pilot Study." Session 4140, Tuesday, October 22nd, 10:45AM - 11:45AM; Session name: "Novel diagnostic approaches to peripheral lung nodule." Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center: 287

Patrick Whitten, MD, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, will present a case study of "Artificial Intelligence driven diagnosis of lung cancer in patients with multiple pulmonary nodules." Session 4632, Monday, October 21st, 02:30PM – 03:15PM; Session name: "Lung Cancer 2;" Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center: Exhibit Hall- Poster area 5

Evgeni Gershman, MD, Rabin Medical Center, will present the "Use of LungVision Navigational System to Improve Diagnostic Yield of Peripheral Lung Nodule Biopsy. " Session 4212, Monday, October 21st, 02:30PM – 03:15PM, at the Monday Abstract Poster Session; Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center: Exhibit Hall

Body Vision Medical is a software and medical device company specializing in augmented real-time fusion imaging, artificial intelligence and intra-body navigation. The company was founded in 2014 to address the contemporary unfulfilled clinical need of early lung cancer diagnostics and treatment. To learn more about the company visit us at www.bodyvisionmedical.com.

info@bodyvisionmedical.com

+1-646-863-7848

http://www.bodyvisionmedical.com

