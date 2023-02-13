Body Vision Medical and Xoran Technologies Announce Successful Validation of LungVision™ Intraoperative Imaging with TRON™ Mobile Fluoroscopy-CT

CAMPBELL, Calif. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging and Xoran Technologies, a pioneer and leader in low-dose, point-of-care CT systems, announced today the successful validation of Body Vision's LungVision™ system with Xoran's TRON™ system.

Body Vision's LungVision™ system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

"Body Vision's approach with LungVision™ is to ensure that it works with existing equipment so that we empower healthcare providers to better serve a growing population of lung patients without ballooning overall operating costs," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "While our rapidly growing installed base is real-world evidence that our technology integrates seamlessly with any 2D/3D X-ray imaging system, for customers seeking added assurance, this formal validation of Xoran TRON™ for use with LungVision™ is one of several steps we are proactively taking to ensure consistency in system performance regardless of setup."

Xoran's TRON™ is a truly mobile, full-body fluoroscopy, computed tomography (CT) X-ray system specifically designed to provide safe, ultra-high-resolution, low dose imaging directly in point-of-care settings such as the operating room, surgery center, and critical care units, thereby avoiding risky patient transport to Radiology for CT imaging and enabling minimally invasive procedures (MIS).

"With MIS, workflow is everything, and Xoran is committed to point-of-care solutions that reduce OR time and improve outcomes," said Misha Rakic, CEO of Xoran Technologies. "Pairing the LungVision™ AI-powered advanced imaging system with TRON's lower dose fluoroscopy and true low-dose 3D CT capability, clinicians get better image resolution than previously available—in a compact, affordable device. This workflow enables unparalleled accuracy in intraoperative guidance for bronchoscopic biopsies of peripheral lung lesions while reducing procedure times."

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn .

About Xoran Technologies

Since 2001 Xoran has been the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers around the world rely on our industry-leading MiniCAT™, xCAT™, VetCAT and vTRON systems to diagnose and treat patients. Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Visit xorantech.com to learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Body Vision Medical