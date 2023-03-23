Body Vision Medical Announces Compatibility of LungVision™ Intraoperative Imaging with 2D Feature of GE HealthCare's OEC 9800, 9900, Elite, and OEC 3D C-Arms

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging has announced compatibility of their LungVision™ system with the 2D feature of GE HealthCare's OEC 9800, 9900, Elite and OEC 3D C-arms.

The lung cancer diagnostic success rate of transbronchial biopsies generally does not exceed 70% regardless of bronchoscope or navigation system due to the inability to see the lesion during the diagnostic bronchoscopy procedure. LungVision™ by Body Vision Medical addresses this by using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform 2D X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative 3D CT scans, providing bronchoscopists the intraoperative imaging needed to boost procedural accuracy, diagnostic success rates, and patient outcomes while reducing procedure time, radiation dose, and overall operating costs.

"LungVision™ uniquely leverages an institution's existing equipment so that providers who have invested in robotics can use their existing C-arm to provide the real-time, intraoperative imaging that robotic bronchoscopy platforms lack," says David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "Furthermore, any institution that previously could not afford the latest in advanced navigation or real-time, intraoperative imaging can now cost-effectively have both using LungVision™ as a standalone system for navigation and imaging. I'm excited about the possibility of further collaboration with GE HealthCare and to better serve our mutual customers through better access to real-time, image-guided navigation and biopsy."

This compatibility with the 2D feature of GE HealthCare's OEC 9800, 9900, Elite and OEC 3D C-arms is an important step in providing existing and prospective Body Vision customers confidence in LungVision™ working seamlessly with some of the most prevalent C-arms models on the market.

This compatibility follows the announcement at the most recent American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Annual Meeting that Body Vision Medical has expanded its latest generation of intraoperative CT imaging technology, AI Tomography, to the 2D feature of GE HealthCare's OEC 9800, 9900, Elite and OEC 3D C-arms.

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

GE HealthCare is not affiliated with Body Vision Medical and nothing in this press release is intended to imply a relationship with, endorsement or sponsorship of Body Vision or its products by GE HealthCare.

