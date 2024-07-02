Body Vision Medical Announces Departure of David Webster as CEO and Appoints Matt Baker as Successor

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven intraoperative image guidance, announced today that David Webster has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and that the Board of Directors has selected Matt Baker, Body Vision's current Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Webster as CEO.

During his tenure, Webster oversaw several initiatives that elevated Body Vision's ability to democratize its AI-driven imaging technology including the expansion of the company's global footprint from two markets to nearly 50, expansion of strategic engagements, and reorganization of the corporate structure to streamline and focus operations.

Stepping into the CEO position, Baker has served as Body Vision's COO for the past two and a half years and has over 30 years of experience in global medical device and healthcare IT industries, making him well-equipped to ensure a seamless transition and continue the company's aggressive growth trajectory.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to David Webster for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication during his tenure as CEO," said Yuval Bar-Gil, Body Vision's Chairman of the Board. "David's visionary guidance has put the company in a strong financial and commercial position and we are confident in Matt's ability to continue the company's growth and excellence in all aspects during this transitional period and beyond."

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. Our first commercial product, LungVision®, provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally invasive procedure.

