Body Vision Medical Expands Distribution Footprint in Central and South America

Body Vision Medical announces distribution agreements for Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Mexico

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, announced today its exclusive distribution agreements with DeLeC Científica Uruguaya S.A. for Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay and with Bio Scan S.A. for Mexico. These strategic partnerships facilitate Body Vision's aim to expand access to its cutting-edge LungVision™ real-time, intraoperative CT imaging system to key markets in Central and South America.

LungVision™ harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to seamlessly transform X-ray images acquired from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This game-changing technology empowers bronchoscopists to visualize pulmonary lesions in real time during diagnostic bronchoscopy and seamlessly integrates into their existing workflow. By augmenting the accuracy and precision of lung nodule biopsies through image guidance, LungVision™ has the potential to enable earlier-stage cancer detection and improve lung cancer survival rates.

"As lung cancer screening guidelines evolve to encompass earlier and more inclusive lung cancer screening of high-risk individuals, the capacity of institutions and clinicians to perform diagnostic bronchoscopy is going to have to grow commensurately to handle the incremental volume," states Jon Ulvestad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Development for Body Vision Medical. "These new partnerships with Bio Scan and DeLeC are important strides toward making a solution like LungVision™ that can economically increase both lung nodule biopsy capacity and diagnostic accuracy available to markets that can really benefit from such a technology."

Body Vision Medical aims to expand lung patient access to LungVision™ into 60 markets by 2025 and, with these most recent distributorship signings, has a distribution footprint in 36 countries around the world.

About DeLeC Científica Uruguaya S.A.

DeLeC Cientifica are advisors and distributors of innovative medical technologies to Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Our mission is to introduce the latest medical solutions to improve the quality of care provided by national and regional health systems. Visit https://delec.com.ar/es/ to learn more.

About Bio Scan S.A.

Bio Scan focuses on digital X-ray, CT and ultrasound technologies, and strives to provide the best customer service to their clients. Visit https://bioscan.mx/ to learn more.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. Our first commercial product, LungVision™, provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn .

