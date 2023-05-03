Body Vision Medical Named 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award Winner

Real-Time AI Imaging Leader Recognized by Prestigious International Annual Awards Program for Standout Biopsy Technology Solution

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical , a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging, today announced that its LungVision™ solution has been selected as the winner of the "Best New Biopsy Solution" award in the 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ System harnesses the power of AI to transform 2D X-ray images acquired from any C-arm into real-time intraoperative CT scans, empowering bronchoscopists with the image-guided navigation and real-time tool-in-lesion confirmation they need to precisely biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions. This has been shown to drive diagnosis success rates to greater than 90%, enhancing the chances of an earlier diagnosis for potential lung cancer patients and improving their odds of survival by shortening the time between diagnosis and treatment.

"Body Vision Medical strives to save lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. We believe we can improve on the quintuple aim of healthcare by harnessing the power of AI to provide clinicians with the real-time, intraoperative imaging they need to improve procedural accuracy, drive better patient outcomes, and reduce overall operating costs," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "We understand the spatial and economic constraints that health systems are under and our unique approach to diagnostic bronchoscopy leverages underutilized equipment that already exists in every bronchoscopy suite to enhance the skills of the bronchoscopist in a cost-effective manner."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Despite new technologies entering the market, the diagnostic success rate for peripheral lung nodules has remained relatively stagnant around 70% due to the lack of intraoperative imaging to help guide the procedure," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough1. "Body Vision Medical's novel approach is democratizing innovative technology so that image-guided navigation and real-time intraoperative imaging is accessible to more health care providers than those at the top academic institutions and, more importantly, to more lung patients globally. We are thrilled to recognize Body Vision for its pioneering work in the field of diagnostic bronchoscopy with the 'Best New Technology Solution - Biopsy' award."

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

