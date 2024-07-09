Body Vision Medical Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for LungVision®

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical announced its LungVision® AI-driven image guidance system has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of LungVision® by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's customer-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient provider customers unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient customer-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

"We are honored by Vizient's recognition of LungVision® as an innovative technology," says Jon Ulvestad, Vice President of Sales and Market Development at Body Vision Medical. "LungVision's combination of real-time imaging, augmented fluoroscopy, and image-guided navigation is functionally unique in the navigational bronchoscopy space. The fact that these capabilities are found in a system that has been proven to provide superior clinical outcomes, helps reduce radiation exposure, is compatible with any existing bronchoscopy setup, and is cost-effective enough to be a viable option for medical institutions of all types is truly game-changing. Vizient's contract award makes it easier for its customers to access this innovative technology and improve their ability to definitively diagnose lung patients."

LungVision® by Body Vision is a medical imaging system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases, particularly lung cancer. The system pairs with any C-arm fluoroscope to produce the real-time, intra-procedural images crucial for accurately locating and targeting lung nodules as well as providing the image-guided navigation that enhances the accuracy of lung nodule biopsies by guiding physicians to precise locations within the lung. By providing clear, real-time images and precise navigation, LungVision® improves the diagnostic accuracy for lung diseases, leading to earlier-stage cancer detection, more effective treatment planning, and improved lung cancer survival.

"A product receives this type of contract when it demonstrates a unique quality that differentiates it from other products on the market," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. "Our customer-led council determined that Body Vision Medical's LungVision met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes."

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with customer-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. Our first commercial product, LungVision™, provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally invasive procedure.

