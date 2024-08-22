Body Vision Medical's Latest LungVision® Software Enhances AI Tomography, Improves Virtual Bronchoscopy and Introduces Revised Planning Interface

LungVision® uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform any C-arm fluoroscope into an advanced intraoperative tomographic imaging system with navigational guidance. LungVision's real-time imaging gives bronchoscopists the confidence to biopsy from small pulmonary lesions with greater speed and precision, maximizing the likelihood for earlier-stage cancer detection and improved lung cancer survival.

"Our latest software release provides clinicians with impactful user experience improvements, particularly during peripheral scope navigation, that strengthen their ability to achieve high diagnostic success," says Matt Baker, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "We look forward to bringing these advancements to our customers across the globe in the coming months."

Body Vision is demonstrating LungVision® with the latest v2.27 software and the benefits that AI-powered intraoperative imaging offers bronchoscopists in Booth #31 at the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP) 2024 Annual Conference taking place August 22-24 at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. LungVision® provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via minimally invasive procedures.

