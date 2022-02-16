Body Worn Camera Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from North America | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Technavio offers analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Free Sample Report

High Demand from Adventure Tourism and Sports to Boost the Body Worn Camera Market:

The growth is attributed to an increase in health consciousness among people who prefer to stay healthy and fit and the growing need for leisure amidst a hectic lifestyle, particularly in urban areas. Moreover, an increase in interest in recreational water sports and adventure tourism is expected to further boost the demand for body worn cameras. Thus, the growing interest in recreational water sports and adventure tourism is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Body Worn Camera Market 2022-2026: Regional Outlook

43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for body worn cameras in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The significant increase in the deployment rates of surveillance systems in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will facilitate the body worn camera market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Body Worn Camera Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The body worn camera market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, the market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pro-Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, StuntCams LLC, and VeriPic Inc. among others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Body Worn Camera Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Market Landscape

Recording and Live Streaming



Recording

Body Worn Camera Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist body worn camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the body worn camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the body worn camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of body worn camera market vendors

Body Worn Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 676.40 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pro-Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, StuntCams LLC, and VeriPic Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Mode

Market segments

Comparison by Mode

Recording and live streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Recording - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Mode

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Axon Enterprise Inc.

Cohu Inc.

Getac Technology Corp.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Pro-Vision Solutions LLC

Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Sentinel Camera Systems LLC

StuntCams LLC

VeriPic Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

