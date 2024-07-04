Body Worn Camera Market size is set to grow by USD 1.25 million from 2024-2028, High demand for adventure tourism to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global body worn camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.49% during the forecast period. High demand for adventure tourism is driving market growth, with a trend towards developments in global body worn camera market. However, growing market for counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Diamante, Getac Technology Corp., GoPro Inc., LensLock Inc., Mangal Security Products, Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Pro Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Safety Vision LLC, Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, Shenzhen QOHO Electronics Co. Ltd., StuntCams LLC, Utility Inc., Veho, and VeriPic Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global body worn camera market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Recording and live streaming and Recording), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Diamante, Getac Technology Corp., GoPro Inc., LensLock Inc., Mangal Security Products, Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Pro Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Safety Vision LLC, Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, Shenzhen QOHO Electronics Co. Ltd., StuntCams LLC, Utility Inc., Veho, and VeriPic Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The body-worn camera market is experiencing significant growth with notable developments. In May 2021, Wilmington's Mayor and Police Chief implemented a Body-Worn Camera program for transparency and accountability. Panasonic i-PRO introduced their Arbitrator camera, which connects to their management software for ease of use. In August 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department agreed to deploy body-worn cameras from Axon Enterprise Inc. These implementations underscore the market's positive trajectory during the forecast period.

The Body Worn Camera market is experiencing significant growth with technology companies and law enforcement agencies adopting this technology at an increasing rate. Cameras are used for recording videos and audio during interactions between law enforcement and the public. Key features include documenting incidents, improving transparency, and enhancing safety. Technologies such as video analytics, live streaming, and cloud storage are trending in this market. Additionally, body cameras come with various mounting options, making them versatile for different use cases. The use of body cameras is becoming a standard practice in many industries, including healthcare, education, and security services. The demand for body cameras is expected to continue due to their benefits in enhancing accountability and promoting community trust.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The global body-worn camera market faces challenges from the proliferation of counterfeit wearables and electronic devices. Major brands like Apple, Samsung Electronics, Fitbit, and Xiaomi are affected, with smartwatches and smart bands being the most counterfeited products. Manufactured primarily in APAC due to low labor costs and existing counterfeit markets, these fake products lure customers with lower prices, hindering the growth of the body-worn camera market.

• The Body Worn Camera market faces several challenges. Data storage and transmission are key concerns, requiring significant capacity and secure technology. Compliance with regulations, such as data retention and privacy policies, is essential. Integration with other systems, like dispatch and evidence management, can be complex. Cost-effectiveness is important, as is ensuring cameras are used properly and consistently. Militancy and public resistance to their use can also pose challenges. Micropixels, resolution, and video quality are factors impacting image clarity. Recording and transcribing audio accurately is another challenge. Criminals adapting to the technology and potential misuse are ongoing concerns. Documenting policies and procedures for their use is crucial. Training personnel on proper usage and maintaining equipment is vital.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This body worn camera market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Recording and live streaming

1.2 Recording Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Recording and live streaming- Body-worn cameras have gained significant traction in various industries due to their capabilities in recording and live streaming. These devices offer up to 8 hours of live streaming, 12 hours of video recording, and 22 hours of standby time. The demand for body-worn cameras is driven by the need for transparency and increased security. The global market for body-worn cameras is thriving, fueled by growing Internet and smartphone penetration. Live streaming services are increasingly popular due to their interactivity and accessibility. Advanced technologies and the rise of smart TVs are further boosting the recording and live streaming segment of this market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Body Worn Camera market encompasses innovative wearable technology that integrates camera and audio capabilities for recording purposes. This technology is gaining popularity in various sectors such as adventurous sports, military, healthcare, transportation, and law enforcement. Body Worn Cameras enable real-time audio and visual documentation, ensuring accountability and transparency. However, privacy concerns and data management are significant challenges in this market. Efficient battery life and physical restrictions are crucial factors in the design of these devices. Docking station cameras and streaming cameras are alternative solutions to address battery life concerns. Hybrid cameras offer a combination of features, including body-worn and dashcam functionality. Regardless, the integration of microphone and camera technology continues to revolutionize documentation processes across diverse industries.

Market Research Overview

The Body Worn Camera market refers to the sales and distribution of miniature cameras worn by law enforcement officers, security personnel, and other professionals. These devices record audio and video footage to ensure transparency and accountability in various sectors. Technologies such as real-time streaming, video analytics, and cloud storage are driving the growth of this market. The adoption of body-worn cameras is increasing due to their ability to provide evidence in case of misconduct or criminal activity. Additionally, governments and organizations are investing in this technology to enhance public safety and security. The market for body-worn cameras is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for transparency and accountability.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Recording And Live Streaming



Recording

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio