Body worn camera market size to grow by USD 676.40 million between 2021 and 2026; Developments in the global body worn camera market identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global body worn camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 676.40 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.91% during the forecast period. Developments in the global body worn camera market are identified as the key trends. Vendors are focusing on introducing technologically advanced body worn cameras to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions offered its Arbitrator body worn camera as a part of its comprehensive security solution. Vendors are also collaborating with security forces to deploy advanced body-worn cameras. Such developments are positively influencing the growth of the market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on mode (recording and live streaming and recording) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market growth will be significant in the recording and live-streaming segment during the forecast period. The demand for body worn cameras that can record as well as live stream has increased among en-users. This has encouraged market players to introduce new products that offer several hours of live streaming, video recording, and longer standby time on a single charge. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the adoption of surveillance systems in countries such as the US, Canada , and Mexico is driving the growth of the body worn camera market in North America .

The market is driven by the increased demand for body worn cameras from adventure tourism and sports.

The demand for body worn cameras is increasing among sports enthusiasts participating in adventure tourism and sports such as backpacking, scuba diving, rafting, snorkeling, bird watching, and leaf-peeping.

This can be attributed to increased health consciousness among people and the growing need for leisure activities amid hectic lifestyles.

Also, increased consumer interest in recreational water sports is increasing the adoption of body worn cameras, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

The increased availability of counterfeit products is hindering the growth of the market.

Vendors in the market are facing difficulties in sales due to the increased availability of fake copies of original branded products.

Most of the counterfeit products are manufactured in countries such as China and India due to the availability of low-cost labor.

and due to the availability of low-cost labor. Many consumers knowingly or unknowingly purchase counterfeit products due to their significantly lower retail price.

All these factors are negatively affecting the growth of the global body worn cameras market.

Body Worn Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 676.40 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 14.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pro-Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, StuntCams LLC, and VeriPic Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

