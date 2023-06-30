Body Worn Camera Market size to grow by USD 821.9 million from 2022 to 2027|Axon Enterprise Inc. and Cohu Inc. to emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on body worn camera market estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 821.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 17.52% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The market is driven by the increased demand for body-worn cameras from adventure tourism and sports. Also, the demand for body-worn cameras is increasing among sports enthusiasts participating in adventure tourism and sports such as backpacking, scuba diving, rafting, snorkeling, bird watching, and leaf-peeping. This growth can be attributed to increased health consciousness among people and the growing need for leisure activities amid hectic lifestyles. Additionally, increased consumer interest in recreational water sports is increasing the adoption of body-worn cameras, which is driving the growth of the market in focus. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Worn Camera Market 2023-2027

Body Worn Camera Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Body Worn Camera Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Diamante, Getac, GoPro Inc., LensLock Inc., Mangal Security Products, Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Pro Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Safety Vision LLC, Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, Shenzhen QOHO Electronics Co. Ltd., StuntCams LLC, Utility Inc., Veho, and VeriPic Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Axon Enterprise Inc. - The company offers body worn camera such as Axon Body 2 which provides unlimited HD video, advanced audio, full-shift battery, pre-event buffer and LE-grade security.

Cohu Inc. - The company offers body worn camera under the brand, Broadcast Microwave Services Inc.

StuntCams LLC - The company offers body-worn cameras under the brand, PatrolEyes.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy Now!

Body Worn Camera Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

Technological advancements in the global body-worn camera market are identified as the key trends.

Vendors are focusing on introducing technologically advanced body-worn cameras to remain competitive in the market.

For instance, in June 2020 , Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions offered its Arbitrator body-worn camera as a part of its comprehensive security solution. Vendors are also collaborating with security forces to deploy advanced body-worn cameras.

, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions offered its Arbitrator body-worn camera as a part of its comprehensive security solution. Vendors are also collaborating with security forces to deploy advanced body-worn cameras. Such developments are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Major Challenges

The increased availability of counterfeit products is hindering the growth of the market.

Vendors in the market are facing difficulties in sales due to the increased availability of fake copies of original branded products.

Most of the counterfeit products are manufactured in countries such as China and India due to the availability of low-cost labor.

and due to the availability of low-cost labor. Many consumers knowingly or unknowingly purchase counterfeit products due to their significantly lower retail price.

All these factors are negatively affecting the growth of the global body worn cameras market.

For more details, and an understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Body Worn Camera Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Body Worn Camera Market is segmented as below:

Type

Recording And Live Streaming



Recording

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the recording and live-streaming segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The demand for body-worn cameras that can record as well as live stream has increased among en-users. This has encouraged market players to introduce new products that offer several hours of live streaming, video recording, and longer standby time on a single charge. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Body Worn Camera Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist body worn camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the body worn camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the body worn camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of body worn camera market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The passenger vehicle dashboard camera market is projected to grow by USD 3.00 billion with a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market segmentation by product (single channel and dual channel), component (battery, lens, gravity sensor, GPS, microphone, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras is one of the key drivers supporting the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market growth.

The automotive camera market size is expected to increase by USD 4.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the automotive camera market segmentation by type (viewing and sensing camera and viewing only), vehicle (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Priority to automotive safety among customers is one of the key factors driving the global automotive camera market growth.

Body Worn Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 821.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Diamante, Getac, GoPro Inc., LensLock Inc., Mangal Security Products, Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Pro Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Safety Vision LLC, Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, Shenzhen QOHO Electronics Co. Ltd., StuntCams LLC, Utility Inc., Veho, and VeriPic Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global body worn camera market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global body worn camera market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Recording and live streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Recording and live streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Recording and live streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Recording and live streaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Recording and live streaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Recording - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Recording - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Recording - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Recording - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Recording - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Axon Enterprise Inc.

Exhibit 115: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cohu Inc.

Exhibit 119: Cohu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cohu Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Cohu Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 LensLock Inc.

Exhibit 122: LensLock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: LensLock Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: LensLock Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Mangal Security Products

Exhibit 125: Mangal Security Products - Overview



Exhibit 126: Mangal Security Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Mangal Security Products - Key offerings

12.8 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 128: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 132: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Pinnacle Response Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Pinnacle Response Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Pinnacle Response Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Pinnacle Response Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Pro Vision Solutions LLC

Exhibit 140: Pro Vision Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Pro Vision Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Pro Vision Solutions LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Exhibit 143: Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Safety Vision LLC

Exhibit 146: Safety Vision LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: Safety Vision LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Safety Vision LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Sentinel Camera Systems LLC

Exhibit 149: Sentinel Camera Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 150: Sentinel Camera Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Sentinel Camera Systems LLC - Key offerings

12.15 StuntCams LLC

Exhibit 152: StuntCams LLC - Overview



Exhibit 153: StuntCams LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: StuntCams LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Veho

Exhibit 155: Veho - Overview



Exhibit 156: Veho - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Veho - Key offerings

12.17 VeriPic Inc.

Exhibit 158: VeriPic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: VeriPic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: VeriPic Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio