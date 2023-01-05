Body Worn Insect Repellant Market Size to Reach USD 790.4 Million by End of 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in cases of viral diseases such as coronavirus, malaria, and dengue, is projected to boost the body worn insect repellent market demand during the forecast period

Increase in outdoor activities and consumer participation in recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and traveling, is anticipated to spur demand for body worn insect repellents

Emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic created a sense of precaution among people, leading them to opt for products that would protect them from insects and pests, thereby boosting future body worn insect repellent market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global body worn insect repellent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. Body worn insect repellent products can be in the form of gels, creams, oils, and others and are safe for the human skin but prove to be fatal for insects or disease-carrying pests that are usually found outdoors. The rise in number of physical activities and sports events has propelled the demand for body worn insect repellents, thereby promoting industry growth.

Body worn insect repellents are used on clothes, skin, and other surfaces for detecting mosquitoes, flies, and ticks. The use of these compounds helps to reduce the spread of diseases and viruses that can pass from an insect bite to a person's body. Rise in prevalence of dengue, malaria, and other contagious diseases have prompted people to adopt insect repellent products for safety. Such factors are projected to help create new business opportunities in the next few years.

According to TMR report, the global body worn insect repellent market was valued at US$ 411.4 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 790.4 Mn by the end of 2031. Rise in adventure outdoor activities, such as golf, camping, trekking, picnics, and sports events are also projected to encourage consumers to opt for body worn insect repellent products, thereby increasing the overall market size during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Investments in R&D to Attract Higher Market Revenues in Future: Players in the insect repellent product business are making heavy investments to come up with better solutions for insect repellent products. Innovations and new launches such as gel form, oil form, and organic insect repellent products are likely to help create new growth opportunities for the body worn insect repellent market in the next few years.

Key Drivers

Rise in awareness about diseases caused by outdoor exposure and insect bites is projected to propel body worn insect repellent market during the forecast period

Government initiatives to create awareness about insect-borne diseases and the promotion of insect repellent products are expected to drive the body worn insect repellent market in the next few years

Increase in outdoor events and leisure activities, especially after the uplift of restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in inclination toward personal health and welfare among consumers, are projected to help increase the overall body worn insect repellent market size in the near future

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America dominated the market owing to rise in adoption of insect-repellent products by the industrial sector in the developed nations of Canada and the U.S.

ranks second and is likely to stand in close competition with . Factors supporting the growth of the European market include rise in adoption of insect–repellent industrial clothing Rise in outdoor activities, events, and sports tournaments in emerging nations such as India , and China , is expected to help Asia Pacific attract significant revenues in the next few years

Key Players

Some notable players in the global body worn insect repellent market include 3M, Tender Corporation, C. Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., ExOfficio LLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Insect Shield LLC, Good Knight, Columbia Sportswear Company, Sawyer, and DuPont.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Segmentation

Product Type

Apparels

Trousers



Shirts



Jackets



Head Nets



Others

Oils & Creams

Plant-based



Synthetic

Stickers & Patches

Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Company Website



E-commerce Website

Offline Channel

Specialty Stores



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Medical Stores

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Countries/Sub-regions

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

