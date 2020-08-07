Body20® Studios Offers One-on-One Training Sessions That Maintain Social Distancing, as Well as New COVID-19 Guidelines to Ensure Clients' Health and Safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After being cooped up in households for so long in 2020, people desire to get moving and get healthy again. Humans are "meant to move." They want to burn calories, reduce cellulite, tone up and build lean muscle. But they want to do so in a safe environment.

Body20® has issued new guidelines to ensure clients' health and safety at https://body-20.com/covid-19/.

Body20® is a boutique fitness studio that can help them realize this goal. They utilize an FDA-cleared electro-muscle stimulation suit to deliver isolated muscle stimulation coordinated with its one-on-one exercise program to produce incredible results in rapid time.

Electro muscle stimulation training provides hypertrophic contraction of muscles. This is a new form of getting in a workout that doesn't need traditional weights.

All Body20s are now offering free, technology-enhanced muscle reactivation workouts as their way of helping their communities turn back on. Inquire by calling 561-931-2566.

Body20's mission is to change the way that people work out by helping everybody unleash their superhuman potential to strengthen their body and their life through time-condensed technology training. In just 20 minutes per week, their goal is to materially impact the other 10,060 minutes in the week.

Get a demo to see how Body20® works. Demos include:

Introduction to Body20® and the Facility.

A Personalized Body Composition Consultation.

12 Minute Technology-Driven Training Session.

Schedule a Demo training session. https://body-20.com/demo/.

No Need to Stress About Working Out on Top of Someone Else in a Big Box Gym or a Packed Class When One Can Get a Better One-on-One Workout in a Fraction of the Time.

When getting healthy again and building muscle, a key factor is slowing down recovery time. EMS, electro-muscle stimulation, won't make one a better runner or stronger athlete. But, by supercharging one's recovery time, it may allow them to run more and train harder.

What are the top 10 benefits of training with Body20®?

Training that is easy on the joints, reducing strain and injury

Correction of muscular imbalances

Strengthening of core and abdominal muscles

Increased overall strength and endurance

Improvement of posture

Reduction in cellulite

Relief from back pains

20 minutes equals hours of conventional strength training

Increased muscle definition

Fully customizable to reach fitness goals

Call 561-931-2566 for more info. Connect through Facebook Messenger at https://m.me/Body20EastSpanishRiver?ref=w9427417.

Find the nearest Body20® location:



East Spanish River

3785 N Federal Highway, Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33432



Mizner

100 Plaza Real South Suite A, Boca Raton, FL 33432



West Clintmore Boca Raton



9704 Clint Moore Road, Unit A110, Boca Raton, FL 33432

