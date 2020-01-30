Body20 Studios Offers Technology Driven Training Sessions at 3 Locations in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each training session at Body20 is tailored for every athlete. Using modern technology, workouts at Body20 recruit deep muscle fibers that aren't typically targeted at the gym. This intense workout uses electro-muscular stimulation (EMS) to replicate the stimulation of muscle fibers. The added stimulation makes one 20 minute workout each week equivalent to hours in the gym.

Body20 Studios are a revolution in fitness. Each of the trainers at the Body20 Studios in Boca Raton are trained to customize a 1 on 1 program that includes EMS to help give normal strength training a boost. Designed for a person too busy to spend hours in the gym, workouts at Body20 use unique dynamic movements and electrical stimuli to help people achieve their fitness goals without spending all of their time working out.

Get a tailored workout at a Body20 Studio in Boca Raton.

To service the community without long waits and crowded Studios, Body20 has 3 studios in Boca Raton. Their East Spanish River location is conveniently located on 3785 N. Federal Highway #400 in Boca Raton with a friendly team of trainers that are passionate about helping people breakthrough their fitness plateaus. Unique to this location is their partnerships with other health conscious businesses in their building.

At their additional locations, Body20 Studios offer EMS workouts for strength and cardio. With personal one on one training, these workouts are tailored to each individual. Body20 Studios in Boca Raton provide intense and monitored workouts that aim to help people achieve their fitness goals. The Body20 team is equipped to help everyone, including fitness beginners, get back into shape.

Get in shape with 20 minutes a week at a Body20 Studio in Boca Raton.

Each Body20 studio offers a complimentary assessment and 12-minute full body workout with a personal trainer. Those living near West Clint Moore can get their free training session at 9704 Clint Moore Road. For those living by Mizner, the Body20 Studio at 100 Plaza Real South is the closest option. All Body20 Studios in Boca Raton are filled with friendly and dedicated staff that cares about helping people achieve their fitness goals.

Busy people looking to maintain their physical fitness and overall well-being may benefit from working out at a Body20 Studio. With the intensity of the workout and the 1 on 1 guidance from trainers, people who work out at Body20 Studios say they are happy with their results. Find a Body20 Studio nearby on their website or call 561-465-5550 for more info.

Find a Body20 Studio nearby on their website or call 561-465-5550 for more info.

