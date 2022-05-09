BODY404 Honors Mental Health Month with a Cornucopia of Unique Fashion Designers to Celebrate Your Beauty

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Mental Health Month and BODY404 is celebrating with an array of global indie creators and designers geared to help Gen Z and Millennials find unique fashion to build a positive body image while expressing individuality in ways they never thought possible.

"Don't bottle up your beauty," said BODY404 chief branding officer Charles Wang. "Our indie designers are here to offer unique on-trend fashion styles, so you'll feel more inclusive to help build confidence and overcome any body image issue you may have."

BODY404 is a place to discover new unique products and exciting ways to show off your individuality of what makes you unique without breaking the bank. It's also a place to find timeless designs for self-expression with diverse unique brands that are worldly and sociable. From dresses, skirts, and sweaters to coats there is something for every youthful-minded consumer with authentic and revolutionary designs. BODY404 sports fashion clothing line will make anyone feel more comfortable while getting in shape by working out at their local gym.

With eye-popping false eyelashes from the Mlen Diary collection and a complete line of luxury aesthetic jewelry including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings finding an item that can enhance and add flair to your life to help bring out your inner beauty is easy.

One of the site's innovative products called Sticool tattoo stickers can also add color and creativity to help tell the story of every chapter in your life.

The brand's temporary or disposable tattoo stickers naturally disappear after a few days while the semi-permanent herbal tattoo stickers can last 2-4 weeks. There are also custom stickers. The Sticool brand was created by three college graduates from California.

There is a broad assortment of decal designs trending from across the U.S, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

The eCommerce site is a digital showcase of curated products that elevate, innovate, and move forward global culture. All brands are born at the intersection of connection and self-expression. BODY404 specializes in expressive youthful fashion for individuals passionate about their active lives.

"You'll find unique garments, accessories, and home decor that upend industry norms and defy expectations," said Wang.

"We don't follow unpredictable and unstable fashion trends, because our products uniquely showcase who you are," said Wang.

Besides jewelry, clothing, and shoe fashion products, BODY404 also offers a selection of accessories, home and living, and beauty products.

Some other innovative products at BODY404 such as Biodegradable Phone Cases are unique solutions to save the planet while protecting your phone. Cases are made from wheat straw converted to a plastic-like material that's impact-resistant but won't hang around too long in landfills.

The 100 percent bio-degradable material produces zero waste. The renewable straw material breaks down between three to six months in home composters to provide a natural garden fertilizer.

Thanks to this soft and flexible material, cases are more resistant to impact than most plastic phone cases. The printing on these cases is also eco-friendly with a non-toxic ink reducing pollutants to the environment.

BODY404 was founded in 2021 by a community of international creatives but all products in its marketplace are of the highest quality and produced in China for substantial savings.

"To start your journey to find unique innovative authentic products that can help build a positive body image to express your youthful personality with more confidence shop the BODY404 website today," said Wang.

