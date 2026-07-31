BODYBAR Pilates Adds 40 New Territories to Growth Pipeline

Fast-growing boutique Pilates franchise adds 17 new owners and generates $26 million in sales as it heads toward 100 th studio milestone this fall

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, a leading modern Pilates franchise, today announced significant development deals and strong systemwide sales coming out of the first half of the year. This includes signing a total of 40 new territories and 17 new franchise owners, bringing its total footprint to 204 territories, with 89 open studios and 70 in development. This notable growth comes alongside $26 million in systemwide sales.

Expansion & Growth

In Q1 and Q2, expansion remained strong in both established and emerging regions. BODYBAR Pilates opened 14 new studios across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas – including inaugural locations in New Mexico and Pennsylvania. The brand also signed its 200th development deal in June for the Austin, Texas area. Multi-unit deals were also signed in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Virginia, with single-unit deals signed in New Jersey and Arizona.

To-date, the brand's footprint now spans 25 states, with a target of 28 states by the end of 2026. More than 30 additional locations are in the pipeline for Q3 and Q4, and with 127 franchise owners currently in the system. Priority markets for the remainder of 2026 include Columbus, Las Vegas, Austin, New York, Boston, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Cincinnati and Indianapolis – markets that together account for more than half of current franchise owner interest.

BODYBAR is also approaching an important milestone this fall with its 100th grand opening, taking place at Presidio in North Fort Worth, TX. This marks a full-circle moment for the brand, happening in the very market where the franchise began. The opening will be celebrated alongside a world-record breaking event, also held in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area in early September.

"From the moment I was introduced to BODYBAR Pilates, I saw the strength of the brand and the consistency in its approach to delivering a premium fitness experience," said Shay Werkheiser, owner of BODYBAR Pilates Fort Worth. "The support from the corporate team and the proven business model gave me full confidence in bringing this concept to the Fort Worth community, especially as the brand reaches such an exciting milestone in its growth."

Systemwide Sales & Industry Recognition

The growth is backed by strong systemwide performance. In the first half of 2026, BODYBAR generated more than $26 million in systemwide sales, a 36% increase over the same period in 2025. Boutique revenue reached $1.6 million, up 51.2% year-over-year. The brand also welcomed 10,221 new members and 8,874 class pack holders, and members completed 977,000 workouts across the system so far this year. The momentum has drawn outside recognition as well. In 2026, BODYBAR Pilates made the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and earned a coveted spot on the Inc. 2026 Best Workplaces list.

"At BODYBAR Pilates, we're committed to making business ownership a reality for aspiring entrepreneurs who are dedicated to advancing health and wellness in their communities," said Matt McCollum, chief executive officer, BODYBAR Pilates. "It's encouraging to see this continued commitment from our franchise owners and interest from ambitious entrepreneurs to help us grow. The Pilates category is very competitive, but BODYBAR maintains its position because we're focused on smart deal-making and scalable growth across communities nationwide. We're excited about how this year has gone so far and are looking forward to an even stronger second half."

Brand & Membership Experience

In addition to the brand's expansion, BODYBAR invested in brand visibility and member experience. The company launched a national advertising campaign featuring real BODYBAR members and instructors, meaning no paid actors nor scripted performances. Content was filmed inside working studios, which debuted across major digital and streaming platforms. The goal of this campaign was to show what BODYBAR Pilates' classes really look and feel like, how members are channeling their real inner athlete and strength in an approachable, welcoming environment. In April, the brand partnered with TAVI, a studio activewear and grip-sock brand, to elevate the new-member welcome experience. Looking ahead, BODYBAR will be updating its class names in early-August to better reflect workout results. The brand is also investing in a website redesign and launching it's very-first instructor app, which will let instructors build an entire class within the platform, including exercise sequencing and playlist coordination.

BODYBAR Pilates is well-positioned for continued national growth, with 89 operating studios and another 30 opening this year, in addition to nearly 21,000 members. The brand is actively looking to expand with qualified candidates who may be seeking their next move. Single and multi-unit franchise opportunities are available nationwide, and total investments range from $431,425 to $756,035.

To find a studio, book a first class or learn more, visit BODYBARPilates.com or check out the brand on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube. To learn more about available franchising opportunities, visit BODYBARPilates.com/Franchise.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates is committed to cultivating a balanced, athletic and inclusive community through a fiercely effective Pilates workout. Powered by expert-led instruction and state-of-the-art Reformer equipment, dynamic BODYBAR classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming, community-driven environment, helping members discover their physical potential and enhance overall well-being both on and off the Reformer.

As a rapidly growing franchise, BODYBAR Pilates continues to gain national recognition for its performance and momentum. In 2026, the brand ranked No. 497 on Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 and in 2025, No. 727 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, achieving 567% three-year growth. With a strong foundation and an expanding national footprint, BODYBAR offers an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to build a thriving, community-centric business within a reputable and innovative fitness brand.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates