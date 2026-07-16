BODYBAR PILATES TO OPEN FIRST SOUTH FLORIDA STUDIO IN MIDTOWN MIAMI ON JULY 20

Fitness studio to offer exclusive grand opening promotions and host community events

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the high energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, today announced it will open its first South Florida location in Midtown Miami on July 20.

Located at 2816 NE 2nd Ave Suite 2816, BODYBAR Pilates Midtown Miami is offering a limited number of founding memberships, along with priority booking and a complimentary class prior to opening. On Mondays, BODYBAR Pilates Midtown Miami will also be offering memberships 15% off for life.

BODYBAR Pilates Midtown Miami is owned and operated by local franchise owner and avid fitness enthusiast, Cathy Moore. Prior to joining BODYBAR, Cathy's career included customer service leadership, hospitality management, and fitness operations roles – including running a historic oceanfront inn located in New England. After relocating to Florida, she completed her instructor training, taught more than 30 classes per week, and developed a deep understanding of both the front and back of house needs of a successful Pilates studio.

"I'm incredibly excited to introduce BODYBAR Pilates to the Midtown Miami area this summer," said Cathy Moore, franchise owner of BODYBAR Pilates Midtown Miami. "Miami is full of incredible fitness options, but we really want to curate a third space – somewhere people come not just to work out, but to make friends, feel supported, and be part of something bigger. No one needs to be perfect here. We meet you where you are and help you grow."

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. The Midtown Miami studio will span 2,042 square feet and feature 14 Reformers. The studio will offer BODYBAR's signature athletic Pilates classes, led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being for all fitness levels, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment.

"Miami is a thriving, energetic community with so much to offer, making it the perfect place for us to expand," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "Cathy and her team are committed to offering top-notch Pilates classes and creating workouts that are both memorable and effective for clients of all experience levels. We can't wait to see the positive impact BODYBAR Pilates will have on the Miami community."

Looking ahead, Cathy hopes to open additional BODYBAR studios across the greater Miami area in the coming years. BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow nationwide, with over 18,000 members and 85 studios nationwide, with another 30 opening this year.

For more information about the new studio, membership packages and event registration, please call 305-929-0740, email [email protected] or visit our website at BODYBAR Pilates Midtown Miami. You can also check us out on Facebook and Instagram.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates