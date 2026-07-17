BODYBAR PILATES EXPANDS TEXAS FOOTPRINT, INKS THREE-STUDIO DEAL IN SAN ANTONIO

Texas natives and first-time franchise owners to bring multiple studios to Bexar County

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the high energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, today announced the signing of a new development deal to open three studios in greater San Antonio.

Leading the growth are first-time franchise owners and operators, Laurie and Eric Falcon. The husband-and-wife team will bring three BODYBAR Pilates studios to the Alamo Heights, Stone Oak and La Cantera communities, with the first slated to open in Alamo Heights in Spring 2027. Once the lease is signed, they plan to hire 10-15 team members, including a studio manager, fitness manager, sales associates, and a group of highly qualified Pilates instructors.

Service has always been at the heart of the Falcon family. As a nurse practitioner, Laurie spent her career caring for patients in a variety of settings, most recently performing disability evaluations for veterans. Eric is a U.S. Air Force veteran who recently retired after 34 years serving as a Department of Defense firefighter. As the Falcons looked toward their next chapter, they wanted their business to allow them to continue making meaningful differences in people's lives. They were drawn to BODYBAR's welcoming culture, exceptional member experience, and strong franchise support. Their son, who is serving in the military and pursing his MBA, and their daughter, who has just completed her doctorate in nursing, will also become more involved as the studios grow. Together, the family hopes to build a business that reflects their family's shared values of service, leadership, wellness, and community.

"Eric and I are so honored to spearhead BODYBAR Pilates' development efforts in San Antonio," said Laurie Falcon, co-franchise owner, BODYBAR Pilates San Antonio. "When we were looking into franchises, we knew we weren't just investing in a fitness studio. BODYBAR's mission aligned perfectly with our family's values and made them the clear choice. Since signing on, the corporate team's support and the brand's resources have been amazing. We're confident BODYBAR Pilates will resonate here, and we look forward to creating studios where people of all fitness levels can build strength, improve mobility, and join a supportive community."

New to San Antonio, BODYBAR Pilates is a boutique fitness franchise offering contemporary, reformer-based Pilates classes. Unlike competitors, BODYBAR's workouts are intentionally designed for all fitness levels and combine traditional Pilates principles with a high-energy, modern approach, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment like the Reformer and Exo Chair. The San Antonio studios will offer BODYBAR's signature athletic Pilates classes, led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being.

"We're excited the Falcons have taken the opportunity to bring BODYBAR Pilates to San Antonio," said Matt McCollum, chief executive officer, BODYBAR Pilates. "San Antonio is one of the fastest-growing metro regions in Texas, and it's an area we've always wanted to have a presence in. The communities they'll be opening in are known for their strong neighborhoods, thriving business districts, and residents who value health, wellness, and an active lifestyle. We look forward to opening these studios as early as next year."

BODYBAR Pilates is well-positioned for continued national growth, with 86 operating studios and another 30 opening this year, in addition to nearly 21,000 members. The brand is actively looking to expand with qualified candidates, like the Falcons, who may be seeking their next move. Single and multi-unit franchise opportunities are available nationwide, and total investments range from $431,425 to $756,035.

To find a studio, book a first class or learn more, visit BODYBARPilates.com or check out the brand on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube. To learn more about available franchising opportunities, visit BODYBARPilates.com/Franchise.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates is committed to cultivating a balanced, athletic and inclusive community through a fiercely effective Pilates workout. Powered by expert-led instruction and state-of-the-art Reformer equipment, dynamic BODYBAR classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming, community-driven environment, helping members discover their physical potential and enhance overall well-being both on and off the Reformer.

As a rapidly growing franchise, BODYBAR Pilates continues to gain national recognition for its performance and momentum. In 2026, the brand ranked No. 497 on Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 and in 2025, No. 727 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, achieving 567% three-year growth. With a strong foundation and an expanding national footprint, BODYBAR offers an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to build a thriving, community-centric business within a reputable and innovative fitness brand.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates