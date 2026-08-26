BODYBAR PILATES CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF PILATES & 100TH STUDIO OPENING BY HOSTING WORLD'S LARGEST REFORMER PILATES CLASS

Boutique Pilates franchise attempts first-of-its-kind world record with 100 participants on 100 reformers in its home state

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, a leading modern Pilates franchise, today announced an attempt to host the largest reformer Pilates class on record. The 50-minute reformer Pilates class will include 100 participants working out on 100 reformers, moving in unison. BODYBAR will also be donating $10,000, $100 per reformer, to the Foundation for Women's Cancer in recognition of September's Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month, supporting the organization's mission to eradicate gynecologic cancer.

The record attempt will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. CDT* during the brand's annual conference at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star, located at 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034. Participants will include BODYBAR's franchise owners and instructors, along with invited media. Making the record attempt possible is Balanced Body®, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacturing of Pilates equipment and education, providing all 100 reformers used in the event. The once-in-a-lifetime class will be led by certified BODYBAR Pilates instructor and BODYBAR's chief brand officer, president, and co-founder, Kamille McCollum, supported by a team of BODYBAR instructors throughout the experience.

"As we celebrate both 100 years of Pilates and the opening of our 100th studio, we wanted to mark the occasion in a special way," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "It's so meaningful for us to celebrate these milestones in Texas where BODYBAR was founded. We see this event as a fun, one-of-a-kind opportunity to commemorate our growth, honor the legacy of Pilates, and bring our franchise community together."

In 1926, Joseph and Clara Pilates opened their first studio in New York City. One hundred years later, BODYBAR Pilates will honor that milestone through this world record attempt. BODYBAR is also approaching an important milestone this fall with its 100th grand opening, taking place at Presidio in North Fort Worth, TX. This marks a full-circle moment for the brand, happening in the very market where the franchise began. This opening will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Since this record attempt is independently organized, BODYBAR Pilates is documenting the event with the same rigor required by formal record-keeping organizations. Full documentation will be made available following the class as well.

Additional partners supporting the effort include:

McCollister's – Handling logistics and labor for the shipping, setup and installation of the reformers.

Pilabarre – The official grip sock sponsor for the record attempt, outfitting all 100 participants with Pilabarre signature grip socks for the class.

FitRadio – Providing on-site entertainment, featuring resident DJ Stacie Hawk Carroll.

TAVI – Commemorating BODYBAR's 100th studio opening and the historic event with custom monogrammed "100" grip socks, gifted to participants post-class.

To find a studio, book a first class or learn more, visit BODYBARPilates.com or check out the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube. To learn more about available franchising opportunities, visit BODYBARPilates.com/Franchise.

*This class is not open to the public.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates