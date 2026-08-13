BODYBAR PILATES TO CELEBRATE MILESTONE 100TH OPENING IN HOME STATE OF TEXAS

Fitness studio to commemorate opening in the Presidio area of North Fort Worth, offering exclusive grand opening promotions and hosting community events

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the high energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, today announced the opening of its 100th studio nationwide in its home state of Texas, located at 9573 Harmon Road in the Presidio area of North Fort Worth. The opening marks a full-circle moment for the brand, taking place in the very market where the franchise began. This milestone comes on the heels of a strong development year too, as the brand opened 21 new locations in 2026 and counts more than 21,000 active members nationwide.

The grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, pending construction timelines. Leading up to the opening, a limited number of founding memberships are available, offering early members up to 15% off* their membership for life, along with priority booking and a complimentary class before doors open. In addition, BODYBAR Pilates Fort Worth – Presidio will host a series of community events to introduce locals to the brand's signature workouts and the studio team. These include:

Tyler Clark Golf Mat Class – August 15 6pm-6:45pm. A 45-minute men's mat Pilates class focused on how Pilates can improve your golf game. BODYBAR will give away branded ice packs and literature. Advanced signup is required and can be done in the Tyler office. Participants should bring a mat and water.

– August 15 6pm-6:45pm. A 45-minute men's mat Pilates class focused on how Pilates can improve your golf game. BODYBAR will give away branded ice packs and literature. Advanced signup is required and can be done in the Tyler office. Participants should bring a mat and water. Glow Getter 10K – August 29 6am-10am. Studio fitness manager, Andrea, will warm runners up and get the energy going pre-race. The studio will have a table with water and bananas for the runners. No signup required.

– August 29 6am-10am. Studio fitness manager, Andrea, will warm runners up and get the energy going pre-race. The studio will have a table with water and bananas for the runners. No signup required. Open Bar & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – September 2. The ribbon cutting will take place promptly at 4pm and Open Bar from 5pm-8pm. BODYBAR Pilates is pulling out all the stops for its soft grand opening, with a beer burro and tequila donkey serving the studio's signature drink, The Hundred, in honor of the 100th opening. Numerous community partners will be on-site, including a balloon artist and converted Volkswagen vans offering beer and champagne.

BODYBAR Pilates Fort Worth – Presidio is owned and operated by first-time franchise owner, Shay Werkheiser. A former stay-at-home mom, she spent her days caring for her daughters, volunteering with the Junior League and staying involved in her community. As her daughters got older and she found herself with more free time, she began practicing Pilates regularly. She tried a handful of studios in the area, but BODYBAR Pilates stood out to her not just for its affordability and workouts, but for its people. The studio noticed when she missed a class – a small gesture that showed her the kind of welcoming and attentive community the brand built. That sense of belonging is what led her to franchise.

"I couldn't be more excited to open my first BODYBAR Pilates studio this fall and bring this amazing workout to Presidio residents," said Shay Werkheiser, franchise owner, BODYBAR Pilates Fort Worth – Presidio. "After 18 years focused on raising my daughters, this is a new chapter for me. BODYBAR has given me the resources and support to feel empowered stepping into business ownership. For me, this experience is about building a community where members feel stronger, healthier, and connected. The fact it's BODYBAR's 100th studio makes it even more special!"

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. The Fort Worth – Presidio studio will span 2,300 square feet, including 14 Allegro 2 Reformers, ADA-accessible bathrooms fully stocked with necessities, and a boutique with branded activewear and accessories for purchase. The studio will offer BODYBAR's signature athletic Pilates classes, led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being for all fitness levels, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment.

Under the leadership of Kamille McCollum, BODYBAR Pilates has experienced massive growth over the past decade, expanding from just three studios in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to a network nearly 40 times that size. Now celebrating its 100th studio opening, the brand shows no signs of slowing down, with more than 70 studios in the pipeline and 30 slated to open by year's end. This includes debut locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Tennessee.

"When we started franchising BODYBAR Pilates in 2015, we had a handful of studios but a big vision for what our brand could become," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "Reaching 100 studios is incredibly rewarding, and it's not something Matt and I take lightly. We're beyond thankful to our dedicated franchise owners, team, and studio members who got us here. They're the heart of this brand and the reason why BODYBAR is more than just a workout. As we continue to grow, we're staying true to what got us here: balanced, athletic and real classes that help people feel stronger inside and out. We're thrilled to see what Shay does in Presidio and to welcome our new members very soon."

For more information about the new studio, membership packages and event registration, please call 817-752-9011, email [email protected] or visit BODYBAR Pilates Presidio. You can also follow the studio on Facebook and Instagram.

*Founding memberships are 15% off until August 16 and 10% off August 17-September 7.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates