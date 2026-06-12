BODYBAR PILATES CONTINUES FLORIDA EXPANSION, OPENING NEWEST STUDIO IN ROYAL PALM BEACH THIS SUMMER

Fitness studio coming to Palm Beach County, offering exclusive grand opening promotions and hosting community events

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the high energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, today announced it will open its newest studio in Royal Palm Beach, located at 11021 Southern Boulevard in Southern Palm Crossing, right next to HomeGoods and Costco. BODYBAR Pilates Royal Palm Beach is scheduled to open Monday, July 13, pending construction timelines.

Leading up to the grand opening, a limited number of founding memberships are available, offering early members up to 15% off their membership for life along with priority booking, guest passes, and a complimentary class before doors open. In addition, BODYBAR Pilates Royal Palm Beach will host a series of community events designed to introduce locals to the brand's signature workouts and the studio team. These include:

Pilates & Cookies – Tuesday, June 16 5pm-5:30pm. Free mat Pilates class by the pool at Cortland Royal Palm Beach. Following class, guests can treat themselves to delicious cookies from Artin Sweet, available for purchase. Sign up required HERE.

– Tuesday, June 16 5pm-5:30pm. Free mat Pilates class by the pool at Cortland Royal Palm Beach. Following class, guests can treat themselves to delicious cookies from Artin Sweet, available for purchase. Sign up required HERE. Petals & Pilates at The Pink Bungalow Boutique – Saturday, June 20 6pm. Enjoy a sunset mat Pilates class, followed by shopping and a complimentary DIY mini bouquet building station. Tickets are $20. Limited spots, first come first serve. Sign-up required HERE.

– Saturday, June 20 6pm. Enjoy a sunset mat Pilates class, followed by shopping and a complimentary DIY mini bouquet building station. Tickets are $20. Limited spots, first come first serve. Sign-up required HERE. Pilates by the Pool – Saturday, June 27 10am. Free mat Pilates class by the pool at Cortland Royal Palm Beach. No sign-up required.

– Saturday, June 27 10am. Free mat Pilates class by the pool at Cortland Royal Palm Beach. No sign-up required. Grand Opening Event at BODYBAR Pilates Royal Palm Beach – Monday, July 13. Guests can enjoy food, refreshments, and shop at the boutique. No sign-up required.

BODYBAR Pilates Royal Palm Beach is owned by first-time franchise owner Barbara Benz, supported by her husband, Justin. The couple built their respective careers in travel and real estate before discovering BODYBAR Pilates. After the birth of their son, Barbara's doctor recommended trying Reformer Pilates as a form of pelvic floor therapy. She tried a complimentary beginner class at the Sarasota studio and instantly connected with the workout. She quickly enrolled as a client and within a month, became an instructor. Six months later, she knew she wanted to become a franchise owner and open her own studio. Encouraged by her parents who own their own businesses, Barbara approached entrepreneurship thoughtfully, researching the business model to make sure it aligned with her lifestyle and goals. The couple relocated across the state to bring the concept to Palm Beach County. She will oversee all client facing operations, while he manages finance and real estate development.

"I've always been a fitness enthusiast, but Reformer Pilates has truly changed my life," said Barbara Benz, franchise owner, BODYBAR Pilates Royal Palm Beach. "I'll never forget my first BODYBAR class – I sat down at my Reformer and saw the saying 'get comfortable being uncomfortable' on the wall. Those words spoke volumes to me. Trying something new can be intimidating, but I believe it's how we grow, and opening this studio is part of that journey for me. I want it to feel like a sanctuary for our members to feel good, make friends, have fun, and establish a community. I'm thrilled to be opening this summer and can't wait to share BODYBAR's experience soon."

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. The Royal Palm Beach studio will span 1,920 square feet, have 12 Reformers and offer BODYBAR's signature athletic Pilates classes. These are led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being for all fitness levels, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment.

"We're pleased to be expanding our presence in Florida, one of our key development states," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "Partnering with new franchise owners like Barbara, who embody our values and have a passion for connecting with their communities, makes our debut in Palm Beach County especially meaningful. We look forward to supporting her success."

Looking ahead, the Benzs hope to open an additional BODYBAR studio in the coming years. They are exploring options in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, and Palm Beach Gardens. BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow nationwide, with over 18,000 members and 81 studios nationwide, with another 60 opening this year.

For more information about the new studio, membership packages and event registration, please call 561-467-5250, email [email protected], or visit BODYBAR Pilates Royal Palm Beach. You can also follow the studio on Facebook and Instagram.

*Founding memberships are 15% off in June.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates