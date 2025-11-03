BODYBAR Pilates Launches "BODYBAR Does Good" Campaign This November

Fastest-Growing Boutique Fitness Brand Partners with The Worthy Co. to Support Survivors of Trafficking

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, a leader in modern Pilates studios, today announced the launch of its first annual "BODYBAR Does Good" campaign in partnership with Fort Worth-based nonprofit, The Worthy Co. This initiative will raise funds to support survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation throughout the month of November.

All 68 BODYBAR Pilates studios nationwide will sell a co-branded candle – the BODYBAR x Worthy Co. Candle, IMPACT – with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Worthy Co.'s hands-on job training and employment programs for survivors of trafficking. Each candle is handcrafted by women employed through the nonprofit social enterprise of The Net, which offers trauma-informed work opportunities, professional skills training, and a pathway toward financial independence. Since 2010, The Net has served more than 1,000 women, helping them rebuild their lives through their three-pronged approach of outreach, advocacy, and enrichment. Through The Worthy Co., women are able to rebuild their lives through sustainable employment and community support.

"We're proud to support The Worthy Co. this fall through our 'BODYBAR Does Good' campaign," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder, BODYBAR Pilates. "As two great Texas-based brands, we share a mission to empower women of all backgrounds to be the best versions of themselves – whether through fitness or meaningful employment. The Worthy Co. helps women reclaim their strength and futures, and we're honored to stand beside them now and in the future."

The IMPACT Candle features santal and amber scents in an iridescent cloud vessel, which will be available for purchase exclusively at BODYBAR Pilates studios nationwide. It's the perfect holiday gift that gives back, and the studio that sells the most candles will win a professional photoshoot.

"We are so appreciative of BODYBAR's support as we continue to grow and make a positive impact in women's lives," said Melissa Ice, co-founder and chief vision officer, The Worthy Co. "Human trafficking is a pervasive issue, and partnerships like this help us amplify our message: that every woman deserves a second chance and no past is too difficult to overcome. Through this campaign, BODYBAR Pilates is using its platform to elevate survivors' voices and support us as we create meaningful employment opportunities for them."

"BODYBAR Does Good" is one campaign in a series of community initiatives the brand rolled out in 2025, which align with its core values of empowerment, inclusivity, and wellbeing. BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow rapidly, surpassing 16,000 active members and on track to open 100 new locations by year's end. The brand has also expanded its retail offerings with curated apparel and exclusive product collaborations that reflect its signature aesthetic and active lifestyle.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

The Worthy Co.

The Worthy Co. is a social enterprise based in Fort Worth, Texas, employing and empowering survivors of trafficking. Through the creation of hand-poured candles, handmade jewelry, and one-of-a-kind experiences like our Candle Studio and Charm Bar, survivors receive dignified work, holistic support, and a pathway to hope. Every purchase impacts a life because every woman is worthy.

