BODYBAR Pilates Names Kelly Scott Madison as Agency of Record to Accelerate National Expansion

KSM Combines Local Expertise with Data-Led Media to Expand Brand

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, one of the fastest growing boutique fitness franchises in the U.S., has named Kelly Scott Madison (KSM) as its agency of record (AOR) to drive national brand growth and franchise expansion. KSM, a leading independent media agency based in Chicago, will lead brand strategy, media planning and investment, digital marketing, and analytics.

BODYBAR is one of the fastest-growing boutique fitness brands in the U.S., with plans to open 70 studios in 2026. Offering modern Pilates with expert instructors and a strong, inclusive community, the brand is focused on unifying its identity, increasing awareness in key markets, and standing out in a competitive landscape.

As BODYBAR scales, KSM will leverage its agile, data-driven media platform to elevate the brand through a full-funnel strategy across CTV, audio, social, and search, reaching health-conscious audiences, driving memberships, and fueling growth.

KSM's approach combines AI-powered targeting, predictive insights, and real-time optimization to balance brand awareness with lead generation for measurable impact.

"BODYBAR is focused on building a strong national brand while staying deeply connected to the communities we serve," said Brittany Granby, VP of Marketing at BODYBAR Pilates. "KSM's strategic approach and understanding of our vision make them the ideal partner to help amplify our story and support our continued growth. We're excited to work together to bring greater awareness to the BODYBAR brand and the impact our studios are making across the country."

Campaigns will primarily target professional women seeking balance, wellness, and premium fitness experiences, while also engaging a broader audience drawn to accessible, community-driven workouts.

Through integrated brand media, performance measurement, and agile, always-on planning, KSM will adapt campaigns in real time to evolving market dynamics. Its people-centric, insight-driven framework leverages predictive segmentation to continuously improve performance.

"We're excited to partner with one of the most dynamic brands in fitness today," said Chad Maxwell, President, KSM. "Our local and national expertise will expand BODYBAR's visibility, grow memberships, and support expansion into new geographies as demand for wellness continues to rise. By combining data-driven strategy with local insight, KSM will help its footprint grow, strengthen the brand across markets, and drive awareness for its studios at scale."

Through its hyperlocal approach, KSM's proven expertise will help BODYBAR become a recognizable household name.

About Kelly Scott Madison

Kelly Scott Madison (KSM) is an independent media agency helping brands unlock growth in today's complex marketplace. For 60 years, KSM has transformed media investment into measurable business results through integrated strategy, precision investment, and data-driven decision-making. The agency operates at the intersection of media science, business strategy, and bold cross-channel ideas, powered by modern technology and analytics. Learn more at ksmmedia.com.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates is committed to cultivating a balanced, athletic, and inclusive community through a results-driven Pilates workout. With expert-led instruction and state-of-the-art Reformer equipment, BODYBAR offers dynamic classes for all fitness levels in a welcoming, community-focused environment.

As a rapidly expanding franchise, BODYBAR Pilates continues to gain national recognition. The brand was ranked No. 470 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and No. 727 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, achieving 567% three-year growth. With a growing national footprint, BODYBAR provides entrepreneurs with an opportunity to build a thriving business within an innovative fitness brand. To learn more, visit BODYBARPilates.com/franchise.

SOURCE Kelly Scott Madison; BODYBAR Pilates