BODYBAR PILATES TO OPEN SECOND STUDIO IN OHIO THIS AUGUST

Fitness studio coming to Cuyahoga County, offering exclusive grand opening promotions and host community events

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the high energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, today announced it will open its second Ohio studio, located at 17893 Southpark Center in Strongsville. The new studio is slated to open Monday, August 31, pending construction timelines.

Leading up to the grand opening, a limited number of founding memberships are available, offering early members up to 15% off* their membership for life along with priority booking, guest passes, and a complimentary class before doors open.

In addition, BODYBAR Pilates Strongsville will host a series of community events designed to introduce the local community to the brand's signature workouts and the studio team. These currently include:

Pilates in the Park – Wedn esday, June 17 Join us for a Pilates in the Park event at 6pm in Town Center Park's green space. This free event invites the community to experience a 50-minute Pilates class in the fresh air. All you need to bring is a mat, water, and a friend!



Market 42 x BODYBAR Mats and Mimosas – Saturday, June 20 BODYBAR Pilates Strongsville will be teaming up with Market 42 in Brunswick for an 11am workout. Market 42 is located at 2099 Pearl Road, Brunswick, OH 44212. Following the workout, enjoy a discounted mimosa at McGinty's Pub, shop with all the local vendors, and enjoy something to eat at one of the many food vendors. Limited space is available, and guests should bring a mat and water. Check-in will begin at 10:30am.



BODYBAR Pilates Strongsville is owned and operated by local franchise owner and avid fitness enthusiast, Christine Garcia. Prior to joining BODYBAR, Christine worked in hospital administration for the federal government for nearly 20 years and was on track to becoming the CEO of a hospital. After discovering how transformative Pilates was during her postpartum recovery, she realized she wanted a career that would allow for more work-life balance and fulfillment. After completing some online and in studio Pilates training, Christine was debating completing her Pilates certification and being a Pilates Instructor. Christine's husband encouraged her to open her own studio. As she explored franchise opportunities, BODYBAR immediately felt like home.

"Pilates changed my life, and I wanted to bring that same confidence and strength to my own community," said Christine Garcia, owner of BODYBAR Pilates Strongsville. "The workout helped me heal physically and mentally, and partnering with BODYBAR felt like the perfect fit from the moment I met the team. My goal is to create a supportive environment where our members can grow and encourage one another. Opening this studio is the start of a new chapter I'm really looking forward to!"

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. The Strongsville studio will span 2,971 square feet and feature 14 Reformers as well as a private training room. The studio will offer BODYBAR's signature athletic Pilates classes, led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being for all fitness levels, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment.

"Strongsville is such an active and welcoming community, making it a natural fit for BODYBAR Pilates as we continue to grow," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "Christine and her team are committed to delivering high-quality workouts in a studio where every member feels supported, empowered, and encouraged. We're thrilled to join the Strongsville community and help residents meet their fitness goals through Pilates."

Looking ahead, Christine hopes to open additional BODYBAR studios across greater Cleveland in the coming years. BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow nationwide, with over 18,000 members and 81 studios nationwide, with another 60 opening this year.

For more information about the new studio, membership packages and event registration, please call 440-638-1519, email [email protected] or visit our website at BODYBAR Pilates Strongsville. You can also check us out on Facebook and Instagram.

*Founding memberships are 15% off in August.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates