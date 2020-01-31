Bodybuilding.com Introduces New Performance Brand With Launch Of "2020: It's About What's Inside" Campaign

Scream was the first pre-workout of its kind in 2012: truly transparent, efficaciously dosed, and only requiring one scoop for quality effectiveness. Now, in 2020, Bodybuilding.com brings back this cult classic with a revolutionary formula designed to be effective from the first use—utilizing key ingredients such as PEAKATP® and Creapure® to give users short term and long term performance benefits.*

Legacy: The original Scream formula set a new standard by being one of the first fully transparent all-in-one pre-workouts. The remastered version mirrors the core elements of the original with performance-driven, innovative ingredients.

Quality: Bodybuilding.com partnered with leading companies to include research-backed ingredients proven to deliver results. This revolutionary formula includes five trademark ingredients, each specifically selected to support performance-driven athletes while supporting Scream's primary four functions: Energy, Power, Performance, and Recovery.*

"The formula intentionally prioritizes acute ingredients that work from the first use, while utilizing support ingredients that also benefit your performance in the long term,"* says John Stump, Private Label Product Manager. "We wanted to deliver on a performance brand that has unmatched effectiveness while still providing value.* Many industry-leading pre-workouts require extensive saturation periods before the concentration levels are high enough in your system to be deemed effective. Scream is effective from the first use while still giving you long-term benefits."*

The Advanced brand launches with Scream, a pre-workout designed to meet the performance athlete wherever they are on their fitness journey. Bodybuilding.com is proud to launch a brand like Advanced.

"Bodybuilding.com will continue to invest in expanding the Scream brand into other categories like advanced protein and recovery," says Dhritiman Saha, Chief Customer and Digital Officer. "We will continue to innovate and bring new brands to our loyal community based on customer demand and in-depth market research."

We all take pre-workouts for one reason—an acute and immediate surge to kick-start your workout—and that's exactly what Scream does.* Scream prioritizes clinically-researched and patented ingredients such as PEAKATP® that work from the first rep, and complements them with support ingredients like Creapure® that benefit your performance in the long term.* No concentrated doses of fluff ingredients, only what you need to fuel an incredible workout and maximize your training.*

