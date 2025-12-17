BodyKore Helps Companies Create Gyms Employees Are Excited to Use

Newly remodeled on-site fitness center highlights how thoughtful design and commercial-grade equipment can transform corporate wellness

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danie Fugate would be the first to extol the benefits of having a fitness center at his workplace. A loyal employee of 28 years at Collins Aerospace in Chula Vista, Calif., Fugate says the company's recently remodeled 4,000-square-foot on-site gym is the perfect place to destress, recharge and even avoid after-work traffic.

Before the refresh, the space at Collins Aerospace housed a hodgepodge of well-worn equipment sourced from closed facilities and employees like Fugate. Now, that mix has been replaced with a modernized fitness center professionally designed and installed by BodyKore, a leading provider of commercial-grade fitness equipment and custom gym solutions. The revamped space supports strength training, functional movement, and cardio conditioning using durable equipment built for frequent, daily use. Open 24/7 and free to the site's 1,200 employees, the space has been so transformed that, as Fugate jokes, someone could be charging monthly dues for it.

"The difference is night and day," said Fugate, who uses the gym every day. "The old equipment worked, but the new setup allows for a far better workout – and people are genuinely excited to use it."

The Collins Aerospace remodel project was introduced to BodyKore by Mike Elliott, a gym owner and personal trainer of 23 years, who has served as the fitness instructor for Collins Aerospace in Riverside for two decades. When discussions began about updating the gym at the Chula Vista office, Elliott turned to BodyKore for their experience in customizing commercial spaces using thoughtful planning, professional 3D layout visualization, and commercial-grade equipment.

"BodyKore's involvement streamlined the entire process," Elliott said. "Their team provided valuable insights on equipment selection, layout optimization, and functional flow."

Leo Chang, CEO of BodyKore, loves projects like this because he believes in the power of corporate wellness.

"On-site fitness centers give employees a practical way to stay active and reset during the workday," Chang said. "When fitness is accessible and well designed, it supports both physical health and mental focus, which naturally influences how people feel and perform at work."

The Case for On-Site Workplace Fitness

Industry research consistently shows that workplace fitness access enhances employee well-being, reduces stress, leads to fewer sick days, and improves focus and productivity. On-site gyms minimize common barriers to exercise, such as time constraints and accessibility, by integrating fitness into the workday rather than making it another after-hours obligation.

"When employees can work out during the day instead of sacrificing family time, participation increases dramatically," Elliott said. "Beyond physical health, on-site gyms build camaraderie and improve overall quality of life."

Fugate appreciates his company's investment in employee health and wellness.

"It's a huge deal to have a convenient place where we can work out and better ourselves," he said. "More companies should think about it."

