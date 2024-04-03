BodyKore Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Dual-Action Glute Press

Innovative, multi-patented machine set to take "Leg Day" to a whole new level

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyKore®, a leading innovator in gym equipment manufacturing, is proud to unveil its latest offering, the CF8131 Glute Press. This first-of-its-kind, space-saving, multi-patented piece of machinery will not only be a game changer for gym owners, but it will keep fitness enthusiasts coming back for more in their quest for strong and chiseled quads, calves and glutes.

"At BodyKore, we are constantly developing creative ways to make gym equipment more versatile and efficient," said Leo Chang, BodyKore co-founder and CEO. "We are confident gym owners will be impressed by the Glute Press' capabilities."

The CF8131 Glute Press is an innovative dual-action device that allows users to switch between leg presses and hip/glute thrusts – all on one machine. With a lever switch, users can transition between exercises or superset them for maximum effect. Additionally, thanks to a patented hydraulic lift, the Glute Press can change angles to engage different muscle parts, so each workout is unique.

Brandon Fougnies, the owner and head trainer at Strict Vision Athletics (IG @strict_vision_athletics) in Gilbert, AZ, recently expressed his excitement for the Glute Press. While searching for a linear hack squat machine, Fougnies learned about the Glute Press from BodyKore. Lacking a dedicated hip/glute thrust machine, he found the dual functionality of the Glute Press not just beneficial but "brilliant," he said. "The combo of the two is awesome, like really awesome."

BodyKore's CF8131 Glute Press takes up less room than a leg press machine. It has angled weight horns, which make it easier to load weight plates while reducing the machine's overall footprint in the gym. Additional features include:

A footplate offering dual-angle adjustments.

Smooth-gliding rollers along guide rods for seamless operation.

An integrated seatbelt for hip thrusts.

A reclining seat back.

These additions help users with form correction and allow for small increments of load to be increased quickly. The Glute Press' diversity gives gym goers the ability to execute various exercises, all focused on strengthening and building the lower body.

"The leg press and hip thrust combo is great from a personal trainer's perspective because it trains opposing muscle groups," said Alex Kim, MACH Fitness Founder and former personal trainer who was able to test drive the Glute Press machine. "I like it because I can go straight from leg press to hip thrust and have a killer superset."

Experience BodyKore's latest innovation, the CF8131 Glute Press – available for pre-order now. To learn more about BodyKore and its extensive line of fitness equipment, visit BodyKore.com.

About BodyKore®

Founded in 2005, BodyKore offers long-lasting, top-quality commercial-grade fitness equipment at the best possible value to commercial gyms and individual homeowners. A leading innovator and equipment manufacturer, BodyKore is dedicated to providing exceptional service while striving to create the newest trends in commercial fitness equipment. BodyKore's team includes fitness specialists, engineers, kinesiologists, designers, and others who have a solid mutual passion for living and promoting a healthy lifestyle. BodyKore's product line includes cable machines, squat racks, leg presses, benches, functional training equipment, dumbbells and weights, spin bikes, and more. Services include consultation and complete installation. Learn more at BodyKore.com. Follow on Instagram @BodyKore. Find a dealer location here.

