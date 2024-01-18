BodyLase® Med Spa Ends 2023 Among Top 50 Allergan Providers

News provided by

BodyLase

18 Jan, 2024, 13:16 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLase® Med Spa, with locations in Raleigh and Cary, ended 2023 being named a Top 50 national provider by Allergan the makers of BOTOX®, Juvederm, CoolSculpting, and more. Trailblazing in beauty and aesthetics since 2002, BodyLase, under female leadership, continues to help Triangle clients look and feel their best.

CEO Karen Albright said, "Finishing up the year being named a Top 50 Allergan provider gives us access to not just the best products and treatments in the industry, but our providers benefit from advanced, hands-on training, team building support, and so much more! Allergan's support aligns with the BodyLase core mission: to make a meaningful and positive difference in people's lives."

The highly-trained providers at BodyLase specialize in designing personalized aesthetic plans that address each client's unique goals. BodyLase uniquely combines a wide array of results-driven treatments inr a 5-star environment.

From its origins as the first stand-alone med spa in the Triangle and specializing in laser hair removal, BodyLase is now a leading provider of advanced medical spa treatments, offering a comprehensive range of services from body contouring and skin rejuvenation to lip plumping and smoothing fine lines or wrinkles, along with many more nonsurgical procedures.

BodyLase is also proud to be voted Raleigh's Best med spa by the News & Observer for 2022 and 2023, WRAL's Voter's Choice Winner for Laser/Skin Care in 2023, ranks among America's fastest-growing companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, is in the Top 10% of Morpheus8 providers in North America for 2023, and is a Black Diamond provider with Hydrafacial.

The BodyLase med spa services include:
Fraxel® Laser Skin Resurfacing
Microneedling
Botox®
CoolSculpting® Elite
Morpheus8 RF® 
HydraFacials®
Juvéderm®

To learn more about BodyLase and its med spa services, visit getbodylase.com or follow https://www.instagram.com/bodylase/, https://www.facebook.com/BodyLase, and www.youtube.com/@BodyLaseMedSpa. To schedule a consultation or book an appointment, call 919-954-2288 (Raleigh) or 919-851-8989 (Cary).

SOURCE BodyLase

