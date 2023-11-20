BodyLase® Med Spa Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLase® Med Spa has gained widespread acclaim for its innovative beauty solutions and exceptional client experiences, granting it a position on the esteemed 2023 Inc. 5000 list. BodyLase has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking at the 119th spot in North Carolina, the 72nd spot in consumer services, and the 32nd spot in the Raleigh-Cary area.

Since 2002, this women-led company has served as a trailblazer in the luxury beauty and wellness sector. BodyLase consultants create bespoke plans that meet each client's unique aesthetic needs using their wealth of expertise and a set of results-driven treatments.

BodyLase is committed to using state-of-the-art technology combined with a curated selection of the finest products that ensures not just beautiful, but substantial results. This commitment has earned the trust of the community, who rely on BodyLase to boost their beauty and confidence.

From its origins in laser hair removal, BodyLase is now a leading provider of advanced medical spa treatments, offering a comprehensive range to meet aesthetic goals and well-being from body contouring and skin rejuvenation to lip plumping and smoothing fine lines or wrinkles, along with many more nonsurgical procedures.

The BodyLase medspa services include:
Fraxel® Laser Skin Resurfacing
Microneedling
Botox®
CoolSculpting® Elite
Morpheus8 RF®
HydraFacials®
Juvéderm®

Joining esteemed leaders such as Deepak Chopra, Jennifer Garner, and Alli Webb, CEO Karen Albright shares her insight on the vision behind Raleigh's pioneering stand-alone medspa explaining, "We just love having a positive impact on people's lives. We help women feel more beautiful, more confident, and make the world happier one person at a time."

BodyLase is also proud to be Raleigh's Best Gold medal winner for 2022 and 2023, Top 200 Allergan provider (the makers of BOTOX®, Juvederm, CoolSculpting, and more), a Top 25 Morpheus8 provider in the Carolinas, and a Black Diamond provider with Hydrafacial.

BodyLase's med spas bring a holistic, high-end approach to beauty with medical-grade skincare and premium personalized beauty plans in Raleigh and Cary for clients to not just transform physically, but mentally feel good in their own skin.

To learn more about BodyLase and its medspa services, visit www.getbodylase.com or follow https://www.instagram.com/bodylase/, https://www.facebook.com/BodyLase, and www.youtube.com/@BodyLaseMedSpa. To schedule a consultation or book an appointment, call 919-954-2288 (Raleigh) or 919-851-8989 (Cary).

