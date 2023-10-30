BodyLase Voted Raleigh's Best Med Spa For Second Consecutive Year

News provided by

BodyLase

30 Oct, 2023, 16:30 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLase® Med Spa has been named the best Med Spa in the Triangle by the News & Observer for the second year in a row. This recognition comes as BodyLase is celebrating 21 years in business as a local, woman-led business since 2002.

"At BodyLase, we are passionate about helping our clients look and feel amazing," said Karen Albright, BodyLase CEO. "We are thrilled to have won this award for a second year in a row. It means the world to us that our clients love us and trust us with their aesthetic goals."

BodyLase offers a variety of medical spa treatments that are customized to suit each client's unique goals. Our providers are experts in body contouring, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, addressing the signs of aging, plumping lips, laser hair removal, and so much more.

"Our clients are our inspiration," Albright added. "We love seeing the transformations and the confidence they gain from our treatments. Our extensively-trained professionals have over 164 years of combined experience, which enables us to blend science and art to create stunning, natural-looking results. We aim to make every visit a 5-star experience."

About BodyLase
BodyLase was founded in 2002 by Karen Albright as the first stand-alone med spa in the Triangle. From humble beginnings, BodyLase has grown to include two beautiful spa locations that offer state-of-the-art and results-driven treatments. Services include Laser Hair Removal, Botox, Juvederm collection of fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, IPL Photofacial, Hydrafacial, Morpheus 8, Fraxel skin rejuvenation and more.

BodyLase is also proud to be a Top 200 Allergan provider (the makers of BOTOX®, Juvederm, CoolSculpting, and more), a Top 25 Morpheus8 provider in the Carolinas, and a Black Diamond provider with Hydrafacial.

BodyLase has two spa locations to serve the Triangle, including:
BodyLase Raleigh 6531 Creedmoor Rd, Ste 102, Raleigh, NC, 27613, 919-954-2288
BodyLase Cary: 302 Colonades Way, Suite 205, Cary, NC 27518, 919-851-8989

SOURCE BodyLase

Also from this source

Karen Albright, CEO of BodyLase Med Spa, Appointed President of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) Raleigh-Durham Chapter

BodyLase Med Spa announces that Karen Albright, CEO and founder, has been named incoming Chapter President, effective July 2023, of the Entrepreneurs ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.