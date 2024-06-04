BodyLink: Free FULL BODY TRACKING in hit game Dance Dash on Mobile, PC, and VR, 50% Off Deal, 100s of Songs, Wefunder Campaign

MIAMI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuff Reality unveils Dance Dash, the first true open platform arcade style dancing game with 100s of community created beatmaps and 200+ million viral video views on YouTube and TikTok, has launched BodyLink offering accurate Full Body Tracking in v0.50 on Mobile, PC, and VR, is currently on sale for 50% OFF at $9.99, as well as available to investors on Wefunder.

Dance Dash is the definitive Full Body Tracking game AI powered by BodyLink on Mobile, PC, and VR.

Dance Dash Gameplay

Experience Full Body Gaming Without Limits in a revolutionary dancing game that offers more freedom and replayabilty than any of its predecessors, with unique moves like stomps, slides, hits, duck, and infinite unique combos. On Mobile, PC, and VR.

BodyLink for free Full Body Tracking

Utilizing AI-powered computer vision, BodyLink technology runs in the Dance Dash mobile app with your phone camera, or PC with webcam, for true Full Body Tracking without the need for any external trackers. Totally free.

iOS & Android (Beta)

BodyLink also supports streaming tracking data from your phone or PC to your VR headset, to be merged with controller or hand tracking data. Making Dance Dash the first ever native Full Body Tracking game to run on standalone devices like Meta Quest.

Steam & Meta Quest

100s of Community Beatmaps & 200M+ Viral Video Views

As an open content platform, with full native YouTube integration and mod.io support, official music videos are streamed in-game alongside beatmaps. Dance Dash is a viral phenomenon surpassing 200 million views on TikTok and YouTube globally, and 100s of beatmaps in-game, created with our free DD Editor software. Pop, hip-hop, EDM, even Ballet has made it into Dance Dash.

Invest Now on Wefunder for $100

Dance Dash began with 500 backers on Kickstarter and has rapidly grown 20x to over 10k paying users. To continue our open development model, we are proud to announce the launch of our Wefunder campaign where anyone can become a shareholder in Rebuff Reality for as little as $100.

Wefunder Campaign

New Creator Program

Our creator program empowers the community, providing more tools and resources for content creators to share their own beatmaps, dance moves, and more. Full details and acceptance criteria to follow soon, for now we ask creators to please share #dancedash #wefunder when posting on social media. While Dance Dash has 200+ million views, feel rest assured we have multiple ways to join, even for unknown creators.

Apply on Discord

50% OFF deal for V0.50 and Wefunder launch

This amazing 50% off deal brings the price down from $19.99 to $9.99 on Steam and Meta Quest. Including free access to BodyLink Full Body Tracking technology, 100s of community beatmaps & songs, DD Editor software, YouTube integration, and tons more.

On Steam the discount is now live, on Meta Quest please use the below discount code:

WEFUNDER5-1CEC08

Version 0.50 also includes sharper visuals, more dynamic lighting effects, and smoother gameplay with improved performance, especially on Meta Quest. Dance Dash looks and feels better than ever, so if you have not yet had a chance to try now is the time, with a free demo available on all platforms.

Joe Sciacchetano

Founder & CEO

Rebuff Reality

Contact: [email protected]

About Rebuff Reality

"Full Body Gaming Without Limits" emphasizes our commitment to true Full Body Tracking gameplay that is not constrained by any device, endless community content via our DD Editor & open platform, and a transparent funding & development model where we share everything to our players.

