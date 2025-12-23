BodyLogicMD Unveils Exclusive Medical Grade Skincare Line

Leading Hormone Replacement Network Introduces Four New Skincare Products

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLogicMD, a leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), integrative medicine and weight loss treatment, announced it has launched an exclusive medical grade skincare line to promote healthy skin. The new skincare products are EyeRevive, FirmLift, HydraPeptide and RadianceRenew.

BodyLogicMD Introduces Four New Skincare Products

EyeRevive reduces dark circles and puffiness, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, firms and tightens aging skin, brightens aging skin, and reduces inflammation.





reduces dark circles and puffiness, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, firms and tightens aging skin, brightens aging skin, and reduces inflammation. FirmLift promotes cellular regeneration, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as uneven skin tone. It also provides tightening effects and fights skin sagging.





promotes cellular regeneration, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as uneven skin tone. It also provides tightening effects and fights skin sagging. HydraPeptide boosts collagen, provides hydration, promotes skin moisture, and protects against moisture loss for softer, smoother skin.





boosts collagen, provides hydration, promotes skin moisture, and protects against moisture loss for softer, smoother skin. RadianceRenew removes dead skin cells from the skin's surface, helps prevent moisture loss, and is paraben free for daily use.

"BodyLogicMD is committed to offering solutions to improve the overall health and wellness of our patients," Jennifer Landa, M.D., BodyLogicMD Chief Medical Officer, said. "BodyLogicMD developed this skincare line for our patients' common skin issues. I am confident in recommending these medical grade products to our patients because these solutions offer healthy skincare options. BodyLogicMD products are science-based, safe, gentle and effective."

EyeRevive, FirmLift, HydraPeptide and RadianceRenew are available now at BodyLogicMD locations and online at BodyLogicMD Shop.

For more information about BodyLogicMD and services, visit www.bodylogicmd.com.

About BodyLogicMD

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, BodyLogicMD physician-owned practices make up a network of highly-trained practitioners specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), integrative medicine and weight loss.

BodyLogicMD's medically-supervised treatment plans are for women and men suffering from hormonal imbalance and conditions of aging, such as menopause and andropause.

BodyLogicMD serves patients in 30 states. These states include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

BodyLogicMD is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and requires all practitioners in the network to be trained and certified through the A4M Fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.

BodyLogicMD partners with leading laboratories, compounding pharmacies, and nutraceutical producers to deliver the highest quality products and services to network practitioners and their patients.

Contact: Elijah Johnson, Marketing Director, [email protected],

(877) 846-9009

SOURCE BodyLogicMD