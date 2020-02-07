Bodylogix® Launches New Native Whey Isolate Powered by PRONATIV®

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodylogix® has launched its new Native Whey Isolate powered by PRONATIV®. "Clean. Trust. Performance" are the three core values and backbone of every Bodylogix® product, which checks all of the boxes with its newest addition: Native Whey Isolate.

PRONATIV®, a native whey protein, is produced by Lactalis American Group, Inc. Through innovation, Lactalis has come up with the ideal solution to meet the demands of consumers seeking pure protein powder. Most protein sources are heavily processed using additives, but Pronativ® brand protein starts from only one single ingredient: farm-fresh milk that is cold-filtered. Using a cold filtration, experts have been able to get straight to the whey protein naturally present in milk. Pronativ® brand protein is not a by-product of any other food products, skips heavy processing steps and additional heat treatments, and gently reduces the fat naturally present in milk – it's protein in its purest form.

Being the new protein on the market, consumers are being educated about native whey protein. Clinical studies suggest that native whey delivers greater results towards muscle protein synthesis, muscle recovery and muscle performance (Frontiers in Physiology, 2018).

Formulated with 90 percent (on a dry basis) whey protein isolate, it delivers 25g of unrivaled protein, 5.7g of naturally occurring BCAAs in peptide form for increased absorption and 2.9g of leucine per serving which is the essential fuel for activating muscle growth, faster muscular recovery and lowering power loss.

"I've been using the Native Whey Isolate personally and with professional athletes. I'm so impressed how clean and easy digestible that this Isolate actually is. I have not only seen an increase in performance, but also an improvement in the recovery process with high-performance athletes. Faster recovery times get athletes back to training and game-ready quicker," states Dr. Craig Slaunwhite, Director of High Performance, Sacramento Kings.

Bodylogix® Native Whey Isolate is NSF Certified for Sport®. The NSF Certified for Sport is the only independent third-party certification program that helps athletes, coaches and consumers make educated decisions when choosing sports supplements that abide by Major Sports League's anti-doping policies. Recognized by MLB, the MLB Players Association, NHL and CFL, these clubs are permitted to recommend only those products that are Certified for Sport which are tested for quality, purity and safety. The certification is also recommended by the NFL, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA and Taylor Hooton Foundation.

Priced at $49.99, Native Whey Isolate (available in Decadent Chocolate and Vanilla Bean flavors) can be purchased directly on Bodylogix.com.

About Bodylogix®

Bodylogix® is a brand of sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products predominately in powder format produced and owned by The Winning Combination based in Winnipeg, Canada. Bodylogix® products do not contain any artificial flavors or sweeteners and are sold in various channels around the world.

PRONATIV is a registered trademark of B.S.A., s.a.

