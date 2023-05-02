BODYMARK KICKS OFF FESTIVAL SEASON WITH NEW AMBASSADORS AND INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS TO BE CONCERT-READY

Available for purchase today, the new, innovative products will elevate body art as a part of festival looks

SHELTON, Conn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyMark, a leader in the skin creative category and maker of body art markers and stencils, is introducing a new roster of ambassadors and the latest innovations to its lineup of cosmetic-quality, skin-safe* markers just in time for Gen Z to celebrate music festival season. The new introductions include a BodyMark Festival Pack, BodyMark Metallic Pack, BodyMark Groovy Pack and BodyMark Celestial Pack.

BodyMark® Festival Pack

Hand-selected to showcase a unique part of the brand creativity, from artistic expression to fashion, the new ambassadors have partnered with BodyMark to take their looks to the next level this festival season and beyond. Each ambassador will create festival-ready looks using body art markers from the latest BodyMark packs to showcase their personality, style and creativity. Some of the ambassadors joining the brand are:

@pressley: Pressley Hosbach is a 16-year-old singer, dancer and actress. She signed with Nickelodeon's music label and will be rolling out music this year.

@kherispoppin: Kheris Rogers is a 16-year-old entrepreneur, motivational speaker, model, actress, dancer, and designer/CEO of the widely known brand "Flexin' In My Complexion," an organization that helps young black people appreciate their skin tone and exercise positivity.

@makaylalondon: Makayla London is a 27-year-old professional model, social activist, public speaker, hip-hop DJ and owner of the clothing brand 'WAR IS LAME'.

@tahaniariel: Tahani Anderson is a 19-year-old dancer, actor, and college business major based in Los Angeles , who brings her followers along as she gets ready and puts together outfits for different occasions.

"Our consumers are innately very creative people, looking to use their body as an extension of their artistic expression with the ability to change their look as frequently as they change their style. Music festivals are an increasingly popular moment for body art as they allow people to continue that expression and have fun accessorizing their looks, which is why it's the perfect moment in time for our new and innovative products – the BodyMark Festival Collection," said Anna Ritchie, Global Director of BodyMark. "Our hand-selected panel of ambassadors represent the interests of our consumer base and will demonstrate via immersive storytelling how to elevate a festival look with unique body art designs."

Unlike permanent markers and other inks not meant for drawing on the body, these skin safe markers** contain cosmetic-quality ink so you can create custom temporary tattoos and trend-worthy body art looks for the ultimate festival accessories. The packs are must-haves this festival season to take your body art to the next level and contain an innovative, shimmery metallic marker from BodyMark. The markers also feature a soft brush tip so you can create small scripts or bold designs. More information about the products include:

BodyMark Festival Pack: Includes four markers (white, magenta, silver and metallic blue) and four stencil sheets of musical and floral patterns for $42.99

BodyMark Metallic Pack: Includes three markers (silver, metallic red and metallic purple) and three stencil sheets of a butterfly and flowers for $36.99

BodyMark Groovy Pack: Includes three markers (orange, magenta and silver) and three stencil sheets of different designs like disco balls and peace signs for $36.99

BodyMark Celestial Pack: Includes four markers (black, blue and white) and three stencils of the stars and the moon for $27.96

The vibrant ink in these body art markers for skin can be worn for days and can be removed with makeup remover, or soap and water, to clean your canvas for your next masterpiece. Customers can virtually try-on the body art using the BodyMark filter on Snapchat to help plan their festival looks.

The Festival Collection is available for purchase now on Amazon for convenient online shopping, whether you are purchasing for yourself or as a gift. For more details on BodyMark and their line of products, visit BodyMark's Instagram and TikTok to learn more today.

**Complies with cosmetic regulations. Follow all warnings and instructions. Not tested on sensitive skin. Follow all product warnings and instructions before applying and removing ink from skin.

ABOUT BODYMARK

BodyMark® is BIC's innovative beauty brand dedicated to celebrating creativity and self-expression. Since its launch in April 2019, BodyMark's line of cosmetic-quality body art markers and stencils has enabled individuals to explore every spark of inspiration and create unique and colorful designs on their skin for any occasion. BodyMark packs are available in a variety of color collections and theme variations, including special edition NFL Series and BodyMark Pride Packs. For more information, visit the BodyMark website or connect with BodyMark on Instagram.

