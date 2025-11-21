BodyPark Launches ATOM, the World's First AI Fitness Companion, Bringing Professional Motion Intelligence to Everyday Strength Training

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyPark, an emerging innovator in AI fitness technology, today announced BodyPark ATOM , the world's first device positioned as an AI Fitness Companion. Built for real-time motion capture, instant form correction, automatic rep-counting, video replay, and adaptive AI training, ATOM is designed to upgrade the way people train—whether at home, in the gym, or while traveling.

Solving Fitness' Biggest Pain Points: Movement Quality & Training Motivation

BodyPark ATOM: The World's First Al Fitness Companion

While wearables and apps track numbers, most still rely on intuition for form, pacing, and planning. ATOM solves this gap through BodyPark's DeepBody™ Engine, delivering 96% pose-estimation accuracy and tracking 34+ keypoints, including its unique lumbar "Lumbus" point for posture analysis. ATOM recognizes 1,000+ exercises, covering strength, calisthenics, and functional training.

Key real-time capabilities:

Hands-free automatic rep counting

Instant voice-based form correction

Gamified scoring and pacing cues

Full-body tracking via 160° ultra-wide lens

High-contrast 1.43" AMOLED display

Users simply place ATOM at arm's length and start training with no setup required.

Instant Video Replay With SmartPath Analysis

Between sets, ATOM automatically generates replay clips with:

SmartPath keypoint trajectory

Center-of-gravity visualization

Barbell/equipment path tracking

Depth and stability indicators

Users can quickly spot issues like shifting weight, uneven symmetry, or decreasing stability—insights once limited to coaches or motion labs.

Professional-Level Training Reports

After each session, ATOM provides in-depth metrics such as:

Range of Motion

Displacement

Velocity & Power

Stability and movement consistency

These performance insights, traditionally reserved for elite sports facilities, are now accessible to everyday athletes.

Adaptive AI Planning

Powered by the BodyPark Multi-Agent Fitness Engine, ATOM delivers training plans that evolve with the user's performance, fatigue, goals, and mobility. Users can guide training through text, voice, DIY programming, or a library of 1,000+ exercises. The system integrates BodyPark's proprietary intelligence with large models such as Gemini, DeepSeek, and Qwen.

Portable Hardware for Real-World Use

Weighing just 155 g, ATOM packs advanced sensing and computing into a compact device featuring:

160° field-of-view lens

1/2.8" CMOS sensor

MagMount system for desks, racks, tripods

72-hour battery life, 7+ hours full-intensity use

Adjustable vertical tilt, built-in speaker, Bluetooth earphone mode

Interchangeable privacy caps in multiple colors

Use it in home gyms, commercial gyms, offices, hotels, or outdoors.

Built on Proven Technology

BodyPark spent years developing its AI fitness technology, delivering fitness testing and retail AI systems for major brands in China. ATOM inherits and enhances this DeepBody™ foundation, optimized for complex lighting, fast motion, and varied training environments.

A New Category in the AI Era

"ATOM isn't here to replace phones or watches, it reinforces them," said Yili Lin, Founder of BodyPark. "Phones track numbers. ATOM understands movement, the true driver of progress and injury prevention."

BodyPark ATOM is now available for global preorder on Kickstarter, with worldwide shipping in Q1 2026. Early backers receive exclusive pricing and limited-time membership perks.

Learn more or join the campaign:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bodypark/bodypark-atom-the-worlds-first-ai-fitness-companion

About BodyPark

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Hong Kong with a Silicon Valley presence, BodyPark builds AI-powered fitness technology specifically for serious workout and training. The founding team includes veterans from Google, Xiaomi, Volkswagen, BCG, and Mobvoi. Learn more at www.atom.bodypark.fit.

