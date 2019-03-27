bodySCULPT®'s Plastic Surgeons teach Advanced techniques by Live Streaming at the Aston Baker Global Aesthetic Symposium, 2019

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An AAAASF-accredited plastic surgery practice in Manhattan, NYC, bodySCULPT®, is pleased to announce that their plastic surgeons Dr Christopher T. Chia and Dr. Spero Theodorou will be teaching plastic surgeons from around the world live at the first ever Aston Baker Cutting Edge Global Aesthetic Symposium titled "It's Just Surgery – Advanced Body Sculpting". The event will be held from March 30 – 31, 2019 in Bogota, Colombia.

At the 2019 Aston Baker Global Aesthetic Symposium, various surgical procedures will be simultaneously live-streamed around the world directly to viewers' phone, tablet, or computer. Dr. Theodorou and Dr. Chia will perform this live surgery along with other U.S. and international surgeons. This is the first ever plastic surgery symposium exclusively via livestream and simulcast around the world. The Symposium is designed to provide high impact learning for plastic and cosmetic surgeons through direct visualization of live surgery via live-stream technology. Watch the live streaming here: https://www.bodysculpt.com/blog/watch-bs-surgeons-performing-live-surgery-aston-baker-global-aesthetic-symposium.html

Dr. Theodorou will be teaching and performing the following live procedures:

Medial Thigh Radiofrequency Assisted Liposuction-tightening Tiger Land

Safe Autologous Fat Grafting of Buttocks-Local Anesthesia (BBLULA)

Arm Sculpting with Radio-Frequency Assisted Liposuction Arms-A New Paradigm under local anesthesia

Dr. Chia will be teaching and performing the following live procedures:

KANKLES: Sculpting Calves and Ankles made easy

Awake Radiofrequency Assisted Liposuction for Gynecomastia correction

bodySCULPT®'s plastic surgeons Dr. Spero J. Theodorou and Dr. Christopher T. Chia are widely acclaimed for their surgical expertise in plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures. An international ﬁgure in the ﬁeld of plastic surgery, Dr. Theodorou is a widely commended expert on emerging technologies in body contouring and the inventor of the non-excisional arm lift. Dr. Chia is renowned for his excellent research and publications in body contouring, and also the inventor of the Brazilian Butt Lift under Local Anesthesia (BBLULA).

About bodySCULPT®

bodySCULPT® (www.bodysculpt.com) is a AAAASF-accredited plastic surgery practice with a state-of-the-art surgical center located on 128 Central Park South in Manhattan, New York City. The plastic surgery practice based in NYC, New York, offers a wide range of quality cosmetic surgery solutions for men and women. bodySCULPT® specializes in tummy tuck, Brazilian butt lift, fat transfer, breast augmentation, breast lift, chin lifts, arm lifts and so on. The facility is led by plastic surgeons, Dr. Spero J. Theodorou and Dr. Christopher T. Chia.

SOURCE bodySCULPT

