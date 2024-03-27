Bodywel T16 Small Folding eBike - Discover the Future of Cycling

BERLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodywel, with dedication to transforming urban commutes and enriching city exploration, is redefining urban mobility and adventure with its latest innovation, the T16 small folding eBike. Combining a 250W motor with 35 N.m of torque, the T16 epitomizes the perfect blend of strength, practicality, and affordability.

Designed for the adventurer who seeks to savor the beauty of life's journeys, featuring 16-inch wheels paired with front suspension, the T16 combines aesthetics with functionality, ensuring stable speeds and a comfortable riding posture. It integrates the largest battery allowed within legal constraints into its stylish frame, maximizing the travel range.

Bodywel T16 eBike Product Highlights

Affordable Leisure: The T16 stands out for its affordability, priced at only £/€549, offering great value for money without compromising on quality or performance.

Extended Range: Equipped with a 250W motor and a 36V 10.4Ah battery, the T16 enables long rides of up to 70 km on a single charge, which only takes 5-6 hours. This ensures uninterrupted adventures without worrying about frequent recharging.

Max Speed: Achieves a speed of up to 25km/h for quick and efficient commuting.

Versatile Design: 3-level power assists are available, allowing users to set their own speed. The adjustable seat post and optional extended seat post make it suitable for people in 160-200cm.

Compact & Foldable: The 16-inch wheels feature a sleek, easy-to-manage frame, perfect for urban cruising. Its semi-foldable design and quick-fold feature ensure convenient storage and transport, fitting easily in a car boot or on public transit.

Safety First: Enhanced by dual disc brakes, double LED headlights, and a bell, the T16 prioritizes safety, ensuring visibility and audibility to others, especially in the dim light of early mornings or late evenings.

Smooth Riding: The puncture-resistant tires, together with front suspension and middle-frame shock absorption, offer stability and confidence on varied urban terrains, ensuring a smooth and secure ride.

For detailed information about the T16 mini eBike and to step into the future of cycling, visit Bodywel official website and sign up today.

About Bodywel: Bodywel is a young brand dedicated to enhancing the riding experience through innovative technology and thoughtful design. With a rich history of building high-quality, durable electric bikes, Bodywel continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, offering riders a new way to explore and commute.

