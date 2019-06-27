BodyWorn by Utility Supports South Bend, IN Police

DECATUR, Ga., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyWorn™ by Utility, Inc. is the proud provider of body-worn and in-car camera solutions for the South Bend Police Department, since March 2018. Utility is the industry leader in policy-based automatic recording for law enforcement agencies across the country, offering automatic video and audio recording triggers such as:

BodyWorn Down – In the event that an officer has become prone in the field and is in need of backup, BodyWorn starts an automatic recording, alerts all nearby officers and sends the officer's GPS coordinates to responding officers.

– In the event that an officer has become prone in the field and is in need of backup, BodyWorn starts an automatic recording, alerts all nearby officers and sends the officer's GPS coordinates to responding officers. Foot Pursuit Activation – With a built-in accelerometer, BodyWorn can detect when an officer is running and start a recording.

– With a built-in accelerometer, BodyWorn can detect when an officer is running and start a recording. Vehicle Sensors – BodyWorn makes configurable decisions on when to start recording such as when the vehicle light bar is turned on and when the door is opened.

– BodyWorn makes configurable decisions on when to start recording such as when the vehicle light bar is turned on and when the door is opened. Action Zones – BodyWorn automatically records when an officer enters a pre-defined geographical area. Action Zones can be created manually or from a Computer Aided Dispatch call for service.

Additional policy-based automatic recording triggers have recently been added to BodyWorn's complete evidence ecosystem that were previously not available when the SBPD joined BodyWorn in March 2018. New automatic recording triggers include:

Smart Holster Sensors - The moment a firearm is removed from its holster, the holster sensor activates BodyWorn recording and has the capacity to record a preset time prior to the incident. Smart Holster Sensors are currently being deployed to existing customers. The South Bend Police Department has been in the process of implementing holster sensors and will begin testing and evaluating this technology within the next 60 to 90 days.

Police Department has been in the process of implementing holster sensors and will begin testing and evaluating this technology within the next 60 to 90 days. Gunshot Detection - BodyWorn automatically begins recording when a gunshot is detected and has the capacity to record a preset time upon detecting gunfire. This BodyWorn exclusive automatic recording trigger will be available to customers in late 2019 and will work in conjunction with the smart holster sensor.

"The South Bend Police Department is a progressive law enforcement agency and a valued partner of Utility. We stand ready to continue to support the fine men and women of the South Bend Police Department in their continued mission of transparency and accountability through policy-based automatic recording while serving their community," stated Ted Davis, CEO & President of Utility, Inc.

About BodyWorn

The BodyWorn camera singularly or in conjunction with the RocketIoT utilize their unique communication capabilities to activate specific recording triggers that automatically initiate video recording. These triggers are set by the Department's individual recording policies—including a built-in accelerometer, prone positioning, light bar sensors in concert with a door opening, rapid motion, Geofence entry, etc.— and can be updated at any time via their video management system, AVaiLWeb.

The BodyWorn camera and the Rocket IoT system offer unique integration with real-time GPS reporting of officer and vehicle, an auto-related video for synchronized video playback, dockless evidence offload and more.

About Utility

Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Utility's BodyWorn™ camera and Rocket IoT™ in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality, and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. Meanwhile, it's AVaiL Web™ cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers Smart Redaction™.

