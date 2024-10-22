BOE and Omniply Sign Agreement

BOE is conducting trials using Omniply's technology

BEIJING and MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE Technology Group Co. LTD (BOE), a global leader in the semiconductor display industry and Omniply Technologies the creator of flexible sticker electronics, today announced that they have signed an agreement to cooperate and develop new materials and process technologies for display manufacturing.

"BOE has been working with Omniply for nearly two years, to bring its technology into flexible OLED manufacturing in our next generation fabs," said Dr. Qiu Haijun, SVP, Head of OLED Business at BOE. "This agreement sets the framework to continue our collaboration, and build displays more efficiently and at lower cost."

"Omniply's release technology platform allows us to not only redefine how flexible OLED displays are made," said Dr. Xu Xiaoguang, CTO, BOE Group in July 2024. "We are also able to leverage their technology into MicroLED and sensor product design and manufacturing."

As display technologies evolve to lighter, more efficient, and unique form factors for applications ranging from TV, Tablets, Laptops, Smartphones and Smart Watches, there is greater need for flexible displays. Omniply's technology enables cost saving and eco-friendly manufacturing.

"Omniply is honored to work with BOE," said Harit Doshi, Omniply's President and CEO. "Our initial trials with BOE are successful and we are continuing to work towards commercializing a game changing technology with the largest display company in the world."

About BOE

Founded in April 1993, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (BOE) is a leading IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. According to global market research agency Omdia, in 2023, BOE remained No.1 in the world by shipments of LCD panels for smartphone, tablet, laptop, monitor and TV. At present, one out of every four display products in the world come from BOE.

About Omniply

Omniply is a Montreal, Canada based company working to enable the future of flexible and thin film electronics. Spun out of Stanford and Purdue Universities, the company's sticker electronics technology aims to transform multi-billion-dollar applications in OLED displays, MicroLEDs and IoT sensors. Check us out at: https://www.omniplytech.com/

