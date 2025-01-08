BOE shines at CES 2025 with cutting-edge technologies, leveraging the "HERO" Initiative to unlock a smarter future across diverse scenarios

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Held in Las Vegas, the United States from January 7 to 10, the Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (CES 2025) stands as a barometer of the global consumer electronics market. Chinese display giant BOE, along with its automotive display arm BOE Varitronix Limited, showcases more than 60 innovative technologies and products as well as IoT solutions at the trade show. For the first time in overseas markets, the company released its "HERO" (Healthiness, Entertainment, Relaxation, and Office) initiative for the era of smart vehicles, presenting an extravaganza of technology to the industry peers and global visitors. Thanks to its leading position in technological innovation and applications, BOE is recognized as the "CES Innovation Awards: 2025 Honoree in In-Vehicle Entertainment" for its Automotive Slidable OLED Display. This is a strong testament to the company's dedication to empowering countless application scenarios with its "Empower IoT with Display" strategy and to building the "Powered by BOE" innovation ecosystem.

BOE shines at CES 2025 by leveraging the 'HERO' Initiative and showcasing cutting-edge technologies

Of note, the BOE booth at CES 2025 is a substantial upgrade over previous years, from the exhibition area to the number of exhibits and forms of display. The booth, which is twice the size of last year, consists of eight exhibition zones, including the smart cockpit central exhibition zone, the exhibition zone dedicated to BOE's three technology brands, the innovative automotive display application exhibition zone, and the integrated exhibition zone demonstrating the four scenarios of "HERO" (Healthiness, Entertainment, Relaxation, and Office). A total of 13 first-of-its-kind products are on display, setting new trends in the industry and intuitively immersing visitors in the charm of technology. The Stoneridge Innovation Truck, a partnership between BOE Varitronix Limited and Stoneridge, is definitely an eye-catcher. The state-of-the-art digital cockpit based on a container draws a lot of attention.

Three pacesetting display technology brands

In 2021, BOE launched the first technology brand in China's semiconductor display industry, leading the industry toward more realistic, higher-end, smarter, and greener display. BOE works with its partners to continuously enhance user experiences through technological advancement and push the industry from a price-focused "zero-sum game" to value-focused "collaborative development."

At CES 2025, BOE shows off its latest technologies and first-release display solutions empowered by the three technology brands.

Among them, the UB Cell Smart Display backed by high-end LCD technology ADS Pro boasts an ultra-high contrast of 3,000:1, ultra-low reflectivity of 0.7%, and an impressive 95% BT2020 color gamut coverage. The overall display effect is even better than that of OLED display, creating a viewing experience unlike any other. Furthermore, the UB Cell Smart Display innovatively combines the PNL integrated temperature sensor with the ambient light sensor for the first time. Equipped with an AI assistant, it can detect the surroundings and automatically adjust the display mode based on ambient light and temperature, ensuring that the screen content is perfectly matched to the environmental brightness for an optimal viewing experience. This product adopts BOE's pioneering dynamic localized refresh technology, delivering a notable improvement in smoothness and realizing smart interactions while reducing power consumption.

The 31.6" Spliced Slidable Display empowered by f-OLED is the largest spliced slidable automotive display in the industry. It can achieve four display states in three sizes between 31.6 inches and 17.6 inches. BOE also showcases its Foldable+Curvable Flexible Automotive Display, including a 15.05" electric foldable display and a 17" curved breathing central display. The curved breathing display can effortlessly switch between curved and flat modes, and the foldable passenger entertainment display with a bend radius of merely 3mm can be easily unfolded or stowed as needed, offering both flexibility and convenience.

BOE's 31.5" 4K chip-on-glass (COG) active matrix (AM) Mini LED monitor is the largest of its kind in the industry. This product empowered by its high-end MLED technology brand α-MLED has as many as 4,608 light-emitting diodes and 1,152 zones for precise light control. It features a million-level contrast, ultra-high brightness up to 1,000 nits, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, well satisfying the needs of multiple scenarios such as gaming, audio/video editing, graphic design, and in-vehicle passenger entertainment.

A revolutionary smart cockpit experience

With the maturity of 5G and AI technologies and the accelerated popularization of new scenarios and applications, smart cockpit is becoming the "third space" in mobility scenarios. At CES 2025, BOE, along with BOE Varitronix Limited, exhibits pioneering "HERO" smart cockpit technologies as part of the "HERO" initiative. It showcases 10 disruptive automotive devices, including the intelligent steering wheel, wooden display, haptic and Force sensing system, glasses-free 3D display, and switchable privacy display. Among them, five products have made their global debuts. These exhibits offer an integrated smart cockpit solution across the Healthiness, Entertainment, Relaxation, and Office scenarios.

In 2023, BOE launched the "HERO" initiative for the era of smart vehicles, in a joint endeavor with global partners to deliver new smart cockpit experiences. Under this initiative, BOE has widely applied its cutting-edge display technologies and solutions to the auto sector. According to data from the global research leader Omdia, in the first three quarters of 2024, BOE stayed on the top spot worldwide by both shipments and shipment area of automotive displays.

BOE's third-generation "HERO smart cockpit" is featured in the central exhibition zone. Its intelligent steering wheel adopts the world's first under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint technology. With fingerprint recognition, users can effortlessly recall and adjust their personalized settings for the seat, steering wheel, and rearview mirror at the touch of a button. This intelligent steering wheel is equipped with an ECG&HOD system, which can achieve real-time detection of the driver's electrocardiogram and heart rate to help avoid fatigue driving and other dangerous driving behaviors. Plus, the smart cockpit is equipped with a 12.3" wooden display, a privacy display designed for private calls and meeting scenarios, and BOE's first direct-display RGB in-vehicle interactive light, setting the pace for automotive display technology.

The innovative automotive display application exhibition zone features a host of futuristic smart cockpit technologies. For example, the smart cockpit featuring a 44.8" panoramic head-up display (PHUD) adopts the cutting-edge oxide technology and Mini LED backlight system with 2,850 zones. It achieves a whopping 9K resolution, peak brightness of 7,000 nits (10% area), and million-level contrast. BOE's self-developed distortion correction algorithm and 8K+system ensure clear windshield projection and accurate information transmission. These innovative technologies, along with the 17.3" ceiling screen and the industry's first 15.05" flexible OLED Edge 3D central display, will revolutionize travel experiences moving forward.

Redefining diverse applications with IoT solutions

At CES 2025, BOE demonstrates a variety of IoT solutions across the Healthiness, Entertainment, Relaxation, and Office scenarios, offering visitors a highly interactive experience.

In terms of Healthiness, the 30.9" 12MC Diagnostic Display is a top-tier diagnostic monitor for medical applications, primarily used for medical imaging. It has a rich set of technical advantages such as high resolution, high contrast, high brightness, and quick response, presenting smooth, high-density, and high-definition images without graininess.

In terms of Entertainment, BOE showcases a wealth of pacesetting gaming display devices jointly developed with THUNDEROBOT, Lenovo, MECHREVO, and other partners, giving visitors a fun, engaging, and interactive experience. Among them, the ROG Strix 27 XG27UCS monitor empowered by ADS Pro features 4K resolution and 178-degree viewing angles, guaranteeing consistently clear and exquisite image quality from all viewing angles. The first ever glasses-free 3D PC Handheld Game Console features BOE's exclusive 11" 2.5K 120Hz display and independently developed glasses-free 3D display technology and eye tracking system. It is the first handheld game console to offer seamless switch between 2D and 3D visual effects with no extra devices required, immersing players in a groundbreaking entertainment experience.

As to Relaxation scenarios, BOE harnesses technology to craft an immersive camping scene that allows visitors to feel as though they are surrounded by nature. In particular, the world's first New π Multimedia Charging Pile features not only a high-tech touch but also an exceptionally slim and exquisite design. This charging pile adopts the latest split flexible charging scheme of BOE Energy Technology, with the maximum output power of 250KW. It is capable of fast-charging two electric vehicles at the same time, significantly enhancing the charging efficiency. Each side is equipped with a 55" outdoor screen, a 10.1" touchscreen, and breathing lights that indicate the charging status and progress. By ingeniously combining charging and digital outdoor advertising, this charging pile creates a novel, entertaining, and efficient charging experience for users.

Designed to meet the growing remote work and temporary office needs, the Smart Whiteboard C100 is a magnet at the trade show. This device enables multi-screen collaboration between meeting room and vehicle scenarios, allowing users to enjoy a seamless meeting experience on the move. Furthermore, it comes with cascaded microphones, a panoramic camera, a portable printer, and an audio recording shield, enhancing the user experience, productivity, and information security for remote work.

With the accelerated fusion of new technologies and applications, the wave of intelligence is propelling diversification in various industries such as smart vehicles. Guided by the "Empower IoT with Display" strategy, BOE will leverage its leading capabilities in technology, market, and smart manufacturing and its advantages in industrial resources to create an industrial collaboration ecosystem, share resources with its partners, and work together to build a better future.

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.