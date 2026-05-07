BOE, UNESCO introduce Asia-Pacific Science Club Network & 2026 Science Challenge

BEIJING, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, BOE joined forces with UNESCO to launch the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Science Club Network & 2026 Science Challenge at BOE Technology Innovation Center in Beijing. Present at the event were over 80 representatives from agencies such as UNESCO, the World Organization for Science Literacy, and the China Science and Technology Museum, laureates of the L'Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science International Awards, and teacher representatives from Asia-Pacific science clubs.

Following the joint launch of the African science clubs network in 2025, the two sides have now extended this model to Asia-Pacific. This marks a milestone in the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development and also signals the accelerating global expansion of the science popularization partnership jointly developed by BOE and UNESCO. BOE served as a co-host of the 2026 International Workshop on Capacity Building for Science Education Practice and is a co-founder and the exclusive technology partner of the 2026 Science Challenge. By leveraging innovative technology to empower the events throughout the process, BOE demonstrates the global influence of a Chinese technology company advancing global STEM education and sustainable development in practice.

From capacity building to competition sponsorship: a closed loop of science education empowerment

The UNESCO Asia-Pacific Science Club Network brings together over 40 Chinese teachers and 15 science teachers from 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific. BOE sponsored the international workshop and its closing ceremony with smart devices like all-in-one and electronic place cards, and also provided hardware support for the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Science Club Network. As part of comprehensive support for the 2026 Science Challenge, the company will offer over 20 smart devices to winners as prizes, helping ignite youth innovation vitality.

From individual programs to all-round cooperation: a shift in roles

Since 2024, BOE's partnership with UNESCO has evolved from individual programs to all-round cooperation. The two successfully held the Windows to STEM workshop for teachers in Kenya, co-hosted a Decade of Sciences side event during the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves, and jointly launched the African science clubs network. BOE was actively involved in the release of the Guidelines for Building Sustainable Brands and was selected as an exemplary case, marking a shift from an "industry practitioner" to a "co-architect of international standards."

The introduction of the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Science Club Network and the 2026 Science Challenge reflects BOE's commitment to sustainable development. With an open mind, BOE will further deepen cooperation with UNESCO and other partners to apply display, AI, IoT, and other innovative technologies in various areas such as science education, culture, and sustainability, harness technology for sustainable ecosystem building, and ignite young people's science aspirations.

SOURCE BOE