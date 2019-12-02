Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer Combines CPA Firms with Weber & Deegan, Ltd. and Majeski Jahnke & Company LLC

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer (BGM), a nationally recognized top 200 accounting firm, announced today that they have combined firms with Edina-based CPA firm, Weber & Deegan, Ltd. and Eagan-based CPA firm Majeski Jahnke & Company LLC. The deal was effective on November 1, 2019.

"We are excited to welcome the employees and clients of Weber & Deegan and Majeski Jahnke & Company into BGM," said Brad Mayer, Chief Operating Officer of BGM. "Since our founding in 1982, we have maintained a steady and strategic vision for our firm's growth, focused on expanding our service offerings, the industries we serve, and our areas of expertise. Combining with these two firms propels our vision of expansion forward and enables us to serve the evolving needs of our clients."



Founded in 1986, Weber & Deegan has provided a wide range of tax, accounting, and advisory services to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries throughout the Twin Cities metro area.



"Weber & Deegan has a history of partnering with BGM. We share the same values, philosophies, and commitment to client service," said Mike Deegan, President of Weber & Deegan. "As a result of our two highly compatible firms joining together, we can offer clients expanded capabilities and depth of service in tax, audit, and advisory services."

Majeski Jahnke & Company has offered a variety of tax, accounting, and consulting services to individual and business clients since 2007.



"Majeski Jahnke & Company is very excited to join BGM and to bring with us our experience in the agriculture industry," said Joe Majeski, President of Majeski Jahnke & Company. "Our firm shares BGM's commitment to offering clients high-quality, personal service and professional advice. Coming together will allow us to expand our client offerings to enhance that service."



As of the effective date, both firms will operate under the Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer name. With the addition of the Weber & Deegan team and the Majeski Jahnke & Company team, the BGM Group of companies will now have more than 140 employees.

About Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer

Founded in 1982, BGM is a firm of entrepreneurial and proactive CPAs and Advisors. We understand and appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit that can exist inside any business, because it exists inside our own. We anticipate needs, generate ideas, provide insight, and identify opportunities. Through our auditing, accounting, tax, and advisory services, we'll work with you to create innovative solutions to help grow your business, achieve your goals, and realize your passion. BGM has offices located throughout Minnesota in Bloomington, St. Paul, and Sauk Centre, as well as Naples, Florida.

