Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer Launches Family Office Services Group

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer (BGM) announced today that it has officially formed a Family Office Services Group to serve the business and personal needs of high-net worth families, executives, professional athletes, entertainers, and others.

"We are very excited about the launch of our Family Office Services Group," said Dane Boeckermann, Principal-in-Charge of the Family Office Services Group. "Offering this service allows us to simplify our clients' lives by servicing a variety of their needs all under one roof. Everything from asset tracking, contract reviews, and bill pay, to name a few, to lifestyle and family management services, such as property management, appointment setting, and travel research. We can handle all of it so that clients can focus on what is most important to them."

Comprised of CPAs, wealth advisors, trust and financial advisors, attorneys, and insurance specialists, the team of Family Office Services professionals at BGM work together to ensure seamless coordination of personal and business finances, providing a comprehensive and holistic approach to financial, tax, and estate planning. Also on staff is a full time Lifestyle and Family Management Advisor to assist clients in handling the details and responsibilities that come from leading a busy life or running a household. All services are completely customizable based on the unique needs and preferences of the client.

About Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer

Founded in 1982, BGM is a firm of entrepreneurial and proactive CPAs and Advisors. We understand and appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit that can exist inside any business, because it exists inside our own. We anticipate needs, generate ideas, provide insight, and identify opportunities. Through our auditing, accounting, tax, and advisory services, we will work with you to create innovative solutions to help grow your business, achieve your goals, and realize your passion. BGM has offices located throughout Minnesota in Bloomington, St. Paul, and Sauk Centre, as well as Naples, Florida.

Media Contact:

Leah Radtke

Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer

Phone: (952) 844-2551

211565@email4pr.com

SOURCE Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer

Related Links

https://bgm-cpa.com

