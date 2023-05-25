BoeFly Unveils Inaugural 'Franchise Growth Confidence Index'

News provided by

BoeFly

25 May, 2023, 12:30 ET

Results Show Overwhelming Majority of Franchisors Remain Confident in Achieving Domestic Franchise Growth Goals

BOSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BoeFly, the leading financial technology company specializing in fueling franchisor growth, announced today the results of its inaugural Franchise Growth Confidence Index, which measures franchisor executives' confidence in achieving their domestic growth goals. The results of BoeFly's comprehensive, industry-wide survey showed an overwhelming majority – 76.9% – of c-level franchisors are confident in their brand's ability to meet franchise growth goals for 2023.

The inaugural Index surveyed nearly 700 franchisor CEOs, CFOs, and CDOs across several major industries such as automotive, education, fitness, health/beauty, home services, restaurant and retail between April 4 and April 16, 2023. BoeFly will continue to conduct the Franchise Growth Confidence Index on a quarterly basis, providing a consistent barometer of franchisor sentiment regarding the state of franchise growth in the U.S.

"At BoeFly, we firmly believe in empowering businesses with data and insights that can help drive their success. The Franchise Growth Confidence Index is a crucial part of that mission. It's not just about understanding the landscape; it's about providing the tools and information to help franchisors thrive amidst uncertainty and change," said Mike Rozman, CEO and co-founder of BoeFly. "By providing regular, timely snapshots of executive outlooks, we aim to offer valuable insights that franchisors can use to make informed decisions to navigate current economic conditions and move their businesses forward."

While most franchisors seem optimistic about their growth prospects, the survey included four supporting questions related to the economy that provide context to their respective confidence scores. The findings reveal that factors such as inflation (74.4% agreed) and rising interest rates (71.8% agreed) are sources of concern and had a negative influence on confidence levels. However, the impact of the recent banking crisis on executives' confidence appears to be relatively low, with two-thirds (66.6%) of respondents stating that they disagreed or strongly disagreed that it has negatively impacted their goals for the year.

For a full report on the Franchise Growth Confidence Index survey findings, visit https://boefly.com/blog/boefly-franchise-growth-confidence-index/

About BoeFly

Founded in 2009, BoeFly is a leading financial technology company that continues to deliver innovative online tools and solutions to accelerate business forward. Led by a team of franchising and finance industry experts, BoeFly specializes in identifying gaps in the marketplace and creating customized solutions to meet changing needs. The company has developed a proprietary Franchise Sales and Finance System to meet the core needs of franchise brands and small businesses throughout the entire process, from vetting franchise candidates to matching them with lenders who can move fast. 

Through its data-driven system and robust online marketplace, BoeFly is able to connect borrowers to a wide array of banks and specialty finance companies, which has accommodated over $7 billion in transactions and supported more than 600 unique franchise brands. BoeFly's pioneering technology and products have allowed the company to offer flexible options and serve businesses at all stages of development, from established brands with thousands of locations to emerging franchisors and startups. For more information, visit www.boefly.com

Contact: 
Morgan Assenmacher 
Fish Consulting 
954-893-9150 
[email protected]

SOURCE BoeFly

